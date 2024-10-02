Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Monitors

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is here and brings some great offers and lucrative deals across various categories on the platform. So, this makes the perfect time to clear your shopping list and buy new products during this festive sale. So, if you are planning to buy a new monitor for your home or office, then Amazon is the place for you. The brand is offering some interesting discounts and offers on a range of monitors starting from Rs 6,999. The e-commerce platform is also offering discounts on popular brands like Samsung, LG, BenQ, Lenovo, Dell, and more. So, if you are confused which are the best deals on monitors, then you have to come to the right place. In this article, we will tell you the best deals you can get on monitors during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Monitors

Amazon is offering up to 50 percent off on a range of monitors during its festive sale. Apart from this, the company is also providing some exciting bank offers and discounts. To start with, SBI debit and credit card customers will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 29,750.

Users can also avail No-Cost EMIs on popular cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and more. Moving on, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will also get 5 percent unlimited cashback. Customers can also get rewards worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of a new monitor during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Monitors

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.