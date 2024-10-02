Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Monitors

Here are some of the best deals you can get on monitors during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 October 2024 13:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Monitors

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alienware

Here are some of the best deals you can get on monitors.

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings the best deals on monitors
  • One can get a monitor for as low as Rs 6,999 during the sale
  • Check out the best deals on popular monitors during the sale
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is here and brings some great offers and lucrative deals across various categories on the platform. So, this makes the perfect time to clear your shopping list and buy new products during this festive sale. So, if you are planning to buy a new monitor for your home or office, then Amazon is the place for you. The brand is offering some interesting discounts and offers on a range of monitors starting from Rs 6,999. The e-commerce platform is also offering discounts on popular brands like Samsung, LG, BenQ, Lenovo, Dell, and more. So, if you are confused which are the best deals on monitors, then you have to come to the right place. In this article, we will tell you the best deals you can get on monitors during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Monitors

Amazon is offering up to 50 percent off on a range of monitors during its festive sale. Apart from this, the company is also providing some exciting bank offers and discounts. To start with, SBI debit and credit card customers will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 29,750.

Users can also avail No-Cost EMIs on popular cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and more. Moving on, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will also get 5 percent unlimited cashback. Customers can also get rewards worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of a new monitor during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Monitors

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 LG 43" Ultrafine™ Smart Monitor Rs 67,000 Rs 33,500 Buy Now
2 Samsung 24-inch Monitor Rs 16,000 Rs 6,999 Buy Now
3 LG UltraWide 29 inch Rs 26,000 Rs 16,999 Buy Now
4 Zebronics AC32FHD LED Curved Monitor Rs 29,999 Rs 10,499 Buy Now
5 BenQ GW2490 23.8” 1080p FHD IPS Monitor Rs 13,990 Rs 7,888 Buy Now
6 Samsung 27-inch (68.6cm) M5 FHD Smart Monitor Rs 30,200 Rs 14,499 Buy Now
7 Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch Monitor Rs 23,999 Rs 14,999 Buy Now
8 Lenovo L-Series 24 inch FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor Rs 12,790 Rs 7,999 Buy Now
9 Dell S2721HNM 27" (68.96 cm) FHD Monitor Rs 33,989 Rs 11,999 Buy Now
10 BenQ GW2790QT 27" IPS 2560x1440 QHD Monitor Rs 34,990 Rs 24,750 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 deals, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on PC Components

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Monitors
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Launch, Pre-Order Dates Leaked
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Budget Laptops for Students
  3. [Exclusive] Lava Agni 3 to Feature Dual Displays, Priced Under Rs 30,000
  4. ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Square Enix Wants to Release Final Fantasy 16 on Xbox After PC Port
  2. Ola Electric's Dominance Fades as Country's E-Scooter Battle Intensifies
  3. Apple Said to Face Possibility of Relying on China After Tata Plant Fire
  4. Honor Patent Application Hints at Device With Multi-Directional Foldable Screen
  5. Indonesia’s State-Owned Postal Service Launches NFT-Linked Stamps Amid Market Slump
  6. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Pro Mini Design Leaked via Retailer Listing Just Days Before Launch
  7. Google Lens Gets Upgraded With New Video Feature That Utilises AI Overviews to Generate Responses
  8. ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched: Specifications
  9. YouTube Bringing Back Songs by Adele, Green Day and Other Artists in the US After SESAC Deal
  10. ‘Secure Your Crypto’: Mudrex Announces VDA-Focused Awareness Initiative in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »