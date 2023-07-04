Technology News

OnePlus Nord 3 to Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Smartphones Set to Launch in India Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The newly launched Motorola Razr 40 series and the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will also go on sale on July 15 during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2023 15:54 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 3 will be launched in India on July 5

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset
  • The Realme Narzo 60 series is expected to comprise two smartphones
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro will go on sale in India on July 15

Amazon Prime Day is set to kick off next week with several deals, discounts, and sale offers on a widge range of products, including consumer electronics. Just like other sales, customers will also be able to access discounts and cashback offers on eligible debit and credit card transactions. Several new smartphones are set to make their debut in India ahead of the upcoming sale, such as the OnePlus Nord 3, the Realme Narzo 60 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. These smartphones are expected to be available for purchase during the upcoming Prime Day 2023 sale.

The first smartphone that is scheduled to make its debut this week is the OnePlus Nord 3, a mid-range smartphone that is confirmed to feature the company's popular alert slider and will sport a flat display. The smartphone will be launched on July 5 alongside OnePlus Nord CE 3 and the OnePlus Buds 2R. The OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 are expected to be powered by Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 782G chipsets, respectively.

On July 6, Realme will launch two new Narzo 60 series smartphones in India. The company has teased some of the upcoming series, which comprises the Realme Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G. Ahead of the smartphone's debut, the smartphone maker has revealed some of the phones' specifications and features. Previous leaks have suggested that the Realme Narzo 60 5G will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC.

A day later, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is scheduled to debut in India as the company's latest M-series smartphone. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has already revealed some of the smartphone's key specifications. The upcoming Galaxy M34 5G handset will be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and support for Samsung's Nightography feature from the flagship Galaxy S-series of smartphones. It will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery, according to the company.

These smartphones will be launched in India by the end of the week and are expected to go on sale in the country next week. Meanwhile, the newly launched Motorola Razr 40 series and the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will also go on sale on July 15, during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, features a 50-megapixel primary camera, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W flash charge support.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
