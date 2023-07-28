Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • US Chipmaker AMD to Invest $400 Million in India Over Next 5 Years, Will Set Up Design Centre in Bengaluru

US Chipmaker AMD to Invest $400 Million in India Over Next 5 Years, Will Set Up Design Centre in Bengaluru

AMD's announcement was made by its Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster at an annual semiconductor conference that started Friday in Gujarat.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 July 2023 12:44 IST
US Chipmaker AMD to Invest $400 Million in India Over Next 5 Years, Will Set Up Design Centre in Bengaluru

Photo Credit: Reuters

Government has been courting investments into India's nascent chip sector

Highlights
  • AMD's design centre will create 3,000 new engineering roles
  • The company already has more than 6,500 employees in India
  • AMD chips are used in a wide range of devices

US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices said on Friday it will invest around $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,290 crore) in India over the next five years and will build its largest design centre in the tech hub of Bengaluru.

AMD's announcement was made by its Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster at an annual semiconductor conference that started Friday in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat. Other speakers at the flagship event include Foxconn Chairman Young Liu and Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

Despite being a late entrant, the government has been courting investments into India's nascent chip sector to establish its credentials as a chipmaking hub.

AMD said it will open its new design centre campus in Bengaluru by end of this year and create 3,000 new engineering roles within five years.

"Our India teams will continue to play a pivotal role in delivering the high-performance and adaptive solutions that support AMD customers worldwide," Papermaster said.

The new 500,000-square-foot (55,555 square yards) campus will increase AMD's office footprint in India to 10 locations. It already has more than 6,500 employees in the country.

From personal computers to data centers, AMD chips are used in a wide range of devices. The Santa Clara, California-based firm is also working on an artificial intelligence chip that will take on market leader Nvidia.

Unlike its top rival Intel, AMD outsources production of chips it designs to third-party manufacturers like Taiwan's TSMC.

TSMC and the South Korea's Samsung are among the elite few chipmakers globally to have mastered cutting-edge chipmaking, a technology many nations are now vying for to avoid supply chain shocks, such as faced during the pandemic.

India in 2021 unveiled a $10 billion (roughly Rs. 82,259 crore) incentive programme for the chip sector, but the plan has floundered as no company has so far managed to get clearance for setting up a fabrication plant, the centerpiece to PM Modi's ambitions.

Other investments in India include a multi-year $400 million plan by US chip equipment maker Applied Materials in June to set up an engineering center, and chipmaker Micron's $825 million (roughly Rs. 6,786 crore) investment in a semiconductor testing and packaging unit in Gujarat.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, India
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Down Amid Rise in Value of Stablecoins

Related Stories

US Chipmaker AMD to Invest $400 Million in India Over Next 5 Years, Will Set Up Design Centre in Bengaluru
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  3. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Debut With These Hiked Price Tags
  4. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Could Support These 9 Features With the New Action Button
  6. Honor 90 Will Reportedly Launch in India in September at This Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price in India Revealed: See Here
  8. Oppo A78 4G Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: See Details Here
  9. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Supports Tap to Pay in India: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Semiconductor Firms to Get 50 Percent Financial Assistance for Setting Up Manufacturing Unit in India: PM Modi
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Offers Tap to Pay Feature in India for Contactless Payments
  3. Formula E Gen3 Race Car Breaks Indoor Land Speed World Record
  4. Sequoia Capital Downsizes Crypto-Focussed Fund by 65 Percent Amid Market Slump: Report
  5. Honor 90 to Launch in India in September, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 45,000: Report
  6. Redmi 12 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1 Alongside Redmi 12 4G; Specifications Teased
  7. US Chipmaker AMD to Invest $400 Million in India Over Next 5 Years, Will Set Up Design Centre in Bengaluru
  8. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Down Amid Rise in Value of Stablecoins
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Bringing Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Controls for Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, More Found in iOS 17 Code: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.