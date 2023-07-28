Technology News

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Down Amid Rise in Value of Stablecoins

Bitcoin dropped by 0.37 percent to trade at $29,200 (roughly Rs. 24 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 July 2023 12:09 IST
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Down Amid Rise in Value of Stablecoins

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Elvind Pedersen

The current crypto market valuation stands at $1.18 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu recorded losses on Friday
  • Elrond also saw its value fall
  • Solana and Tron rose by 0.58 percent and 1.77 percent respectively

Bitcoin on Friday registered a small loss of 0.37 percent to trade at $29,200 (roughly Rs. 24 lakh) as the overall crypto price chart reflected what appeared to be almost equal proportions of profits and losses for several cryptocurrencies. The value of Bitcoin has been volatile for the past few days. While the market has been oscillating sideways for days, factors like the US government raising the interest rates once again have also impacted the market movement of the world's most widely used cryptocurrency. Over the past 24 hours, the value of BTC has fallen by $165 (roughly Rs. 13,570).

Ether registered a loss of 0.40 percent on Friday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, ETH is currently trading at $1,860 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh), as per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

“This dip follows news about the Bank of Japan's consideration of changes to its yield curve control policy to manage real-time interest rates. Over the past 24 hours, BTC remained relatively unstirred by the interest rate hikes from both the US central bank and the European Central Bank. However, if BTC fails to surpass the $29,300 (roughly Rs. 24 lakh) resistance level, there could be further downward movement,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex crypto investment firm told Gadgets 360.

Dogecoin, Litecoin, Polygon, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, and Avalanche — all recorded losses alongside BTC and ETH on Friday.

Price dips were also registered by Cosmos, Monero, and Elrond, as the overall valuation of the crypto market slipped by 0.61 percent in the last 24 hours. Its capitalisation, at the time of writing, stood at $1.18 trillion (roughly Rs. 97,04,768 crore), according to CoinMarketCap.

The fear and greed index, up by a point from yesterday, continues to remain in the neutral zone with a score of 52/100. “The crypto market has traded in a tight range in the last 24 hours. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, followed by a higher-than-expected US GDP, raises concerns about prolonged high rates. This may impact the market's future price action, as investors may begin to move towards ‘risk-off' asset classes,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Gadgets 360.

On the other hand, stablecoins were trading in profits on Friday. These included Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD. Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Tron, Stellar, and Chainlink, also managed to mint small gains.

In other news, the US House Agriculture Committee has advanced the Financial Innovation Technology for the 21st Century Act, which would create a federal regulatory framework for crypto in the US. The bill proposes to give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) primary regulatory authority over crypto exchanges and other trading platforms. After being approved by a voice vote, it will now go to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Bringing Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage

Related Stories

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Down Amid Rise in Value of Stablecoins
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  3. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Debut With These Hiked Price Tags
  4. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Could Support These 9 Features With the New Action Button
  6. Honor 90 Will Reportedly Launch in India in September at This Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price in India Revealed: See Here
  8. Oppo A78 4G Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: See Details Here
  9. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Supports Tap to Pay in India: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Semiconductor Firms to Get 50 Percent Financial Assistance for Setting Up Manufacturing Unit in India: PM Modi
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Offers Tap to Pay Feature in India for Contactless Payments
  3. Formula E Gen3 Race Car Breaks Indoor Land Speed World Record
  4. Sequoia Capital Downsizes Crypto-Focussed Fund by 65 Percent Amid Market Slump: Report
  5. Honor 90 to Launch in India in September, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 45,000: Report
  6. Redmi 12 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1 Alongside Redmi 12 4G; Specifications Teased
  7. US Chipmaker AMD to Invest $400 Million in India Over Next 5 Years, Will Set Up Design Centre in Bengaluru
  8. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Down Amid Rise in Value of Stablecoins
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Bringing Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Controls for Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, More Found in iOS 17 Code: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.