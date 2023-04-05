Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Apple's Bid to Register "Apple Music" Federal Trademark Rejected, Court Rules in Favour of Jazz Musician

Apple's Bid to Register "Apple Music" Federal Trademark Rejected, Court Rules in Favour of Jazz Musician

Jazz musician Charlie Bertini's attorney said they were pleased with the decision after a "long and difficult struggle."

By Reuters | Updated: 5 April 2023 11:06 IST
Apple's Bid to Register

Apple applied for a federal "Apple Music" trademark in 2015

Apple lost a bid to register part of a federal trademark for "Apple Music" on Tuesday after a US appeals court ruled for a jazz musician who challenged the tech giant's application.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected Apple's argument that it had priority over trumpeter Charlie Bertini's "Apple Jazz" trademark rights based on its ownership of an earlier trademark from the Beatles' music label Apple.

The court allowed Bertini to block Apple's bid for a federal Apple Music trademark covering live performances, one of several trademark uses Apple sought to secure.

Bertini's attorney, his brother James Bertini, said they were pleased with the decision after a "long and difficult struggle."

"Perhaps this decision will also help other small companies to protect their trademark rights," the attorney said.

Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple launched its streaming service in 2015 and applied the same year for a federal "Apple Music" trademark covering several categories of music and entertainment services. Bertini opposed the application, arguing the name would cause confusion with the "Apple Jazz" branding he had used since 1985 to advertise concerts.

Both sides agreed that Apple's mark would likely confuse consumers. But a US Trademark Office tribunal ruled for Apple in 2021, finding it had earlier rights to the name based on a 1968 "Apple" trademark for sound recordings it purchased from Apple in 2007.

A unanimous Federal Circuit panel reversed the decision to dismiss Bertini's opposition Tuesday. It said Apple could not "tack" its trademark rights for live performances to the Apple Corps trademark for sound recordings, a different category of goods.

"Tacking a mark for one good or service does not grant priority for every other good or service in the trademark application," the court said.

The case is Bertini v. Apple, US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 21-2301.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music, Charlie Bertini
Bitcoin Soars Over $28,500, Stablecoins Stew in Losses Despite Most Altcoins Seeing Gains

Related Stories

Apple's Bid to Register "Apple Music" Federal Trademark Rejected, Court Rules in Favour of Jazz Musician
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
  3. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  4. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 With ANC, Bluetooth 5.3 Debut in India at This Price
  6. Cyber Criminals Arrested for Creating Fake Websites for D Mart, Big Basket
  7. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Case Renders Leaked, Could Launch in India Soon
  8. Our Top 10 Web Series in April on Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+, Prime Video
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 732G SoC Unveiled: Details
  10. Redmi Note 12 Turbo With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Get New Colour Options
  2. Apple's Bid to Register "Apple Music" Federal Trademark Rejected, Court Rules in Favour of Jazz Musician
  3. Bitcoin Soars Over $28,500, Stablecoins Stew in Losses Despite Most Altcoins Seeing Gains
  4. Raji: An Ancient Epic Is Now Available on Android and iOS via Netflix Games
  5. Cyber Criminals Create Fake Websites for D Mart, Big Basket, Big Bazaar; Arrested for Fraud in Noida
  6. Google Claims Its AI Supercomputer That Uses Tensor Chips Is Faster, More Power Efficient Than Nvidia
  7. Brahmāstra: Part 2 – Dev and Part Three Release Window Confirmed by Director Ayan Mukherji
  8. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 With Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 Launched in India: Details
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: All Details
  10. Ayan Mukerji to Reportedly Direct War 2, With Hrithik Roshan as Lead
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.