Technology News

Canada PM Trudeau Slams Meta for Threatening to Block News Access Over Online News Act

The new law would require digital giants to make fair commercial deals with Canadian outlets for the news shared on their platforms.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 May 2023 15:40 IST
Canada PM Trudeau Slams Meta for Threatening to Block News Access Over Online News Act

In February, Google announced it also tested restricting Canadians' access to news

Highlights
  • The new Canadian law is built on Australia's New Media Bargaining Code
  • It aims at making Google and Meta pay for news content on their platform
  • Initially, the Australian legislation was opposed by these tech firms

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday slammed Meta after executives said it would block news for Canadian Facebook and Instagram users in response to a proposed law that would require digital giants to pay for local journalism content.

In February, Google announced it also tested restricting Canadians' access to news in preparation for the passing of the Online News Act, which is currently before the Senate.

The two tech giants have criticized as overbroad the bill meant to help a news sector a government official has said "is in crisis" after hundreds of news publications closed in the last decade.

Their position and news-blocking plans were outlined again by a Meta Canada executive in testimony this week at a Commons committee.

Trudeau said their arguments against the proposals are "not just flawed, it's dangerous to our democracy, to our economy."

"Woodward and Bernstein weren't influencers," he commented, in reference to the pair of Washington Post journalists who led reporting on the Watergate scandal that saw President Richard Nixon resign in 1974.

"Someone reporting on the horrors in Bucha (in Ukraine) is not trying to get likes on their Facebook page," he said.

"Rigorous, challenging, independent journalism is essential and the fact that Facebook is still saying that it doesn't want to pay journalists for the work they do shows how deeply irresponsible and out of touch they are."

The new law would require digital giants to make fair commercial deals with Canadian outlets for the news and information that is shared on their platforms, or face binding arbitration.

It builds on Australia's New Media Bargaining Code, which was a world-first, aimed at making Google and Meta pay for news content on their platforms.

Australian regulators, too, had accused the companies, who dominate online advertising, of draining cash away from traditional news organizations while using their content for free.

Big tech firms had fiercely opposed the Australian legislation initially, fearing it would threaten their business models, but with amendments it was easily passed by lawmakers. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Google, Facebook, Instagram
Pedro Pascal to Reportedly Star in Weapons, New Horror Movie From Barbarian Director

Related Stories

Canada PM Trudeau Slams Meta for Threatening to Block News Access Over Online News Act
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Users Advised Not to Receive International Calls From These Numbers
  2. Tecno Phantom V Yoga Tipped to Get These Specifications
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Specifications and Variants Leak Ahead of Summer Launch
  4. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Goes Official in India: See Price
  5. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts Globally: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  8. Google Pixel 7a Teased via Flipkart; Launch Date Confirmed: All Details
  9. Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price in India via an Early Bird Offer
  10. Realme 11 Series With Up to 200-Megapixel Cameras Goes Official: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Horizon Forbidden West Has Sold 8.4 Million Copies on PS5, PS4
  2. Uber Launches App-Based Flight Booking Feature for International and Domestic Travel in the UK: FT
  3. India’s ZebPay Exchange Partners With Singapore’s Taxnodes to Simplify Crypto Tax Filings
  4. Wearable Device Shipments in India Grew Over 80 Percent YoY in Q1 2023: Report
  5. Indian Cybercrime Team Warns WhatsApp Users Against Potential Scam Calls With International Numbers
  6. Google Pixel 7a Price, Early Bird Offer Revealed Ahead of Official Launch: Details
  7. Google Expected to Unveil AI Services in Its Products at I/O Event to Answer Microsoft's Search Challenge
  8. Google Pixel Fold Design, Features Revealed Ahead of Google I/O in Unlisted Ad on YouTube: Details
  9. Realme 11 Series With Up to 200-Megapixel Cameras, MediaTek SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Sharp Aquos R8, Sharp Aquos R8 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.