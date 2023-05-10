Technology News

Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Soon Get New Features Like Voice and Video Calls, Encrypted Messaging

Musk said a version of encrypted direct messages will be available on Twitter starting Wednesday, but did not say if calls will be encrypted.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 May 2023 10:34 IST
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Soon Get New Features Like Voice and Video Calls, Encrypted Messaging

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

A version of encrypted direct messages will be available on Twitter starting Wednesday

  • Twitter this week said it will start a cleansing process
  • It will remove accounts that have been inactive for years
  • Twitter users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days

Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday revealed details about new features including adding calls and encrypted messaging coming to the platform.

Last year, Musk flagged plans for "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App", which he said would have features such as encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets, and payments.

"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The call feature on Twitter will bring the micro-blogging platform into line with the likes of Meta's social media applications, Facebook and Instagram, which have similar features.

Musk said a version of encrypted direct messages will be available on Twitter starting Wednesday, but did not say if calls will be encrypted.

Twitter this week said it will start a cleansing process by removing and archiving accounts that have been inactive for several years.

It was not immediately known if or how Twitter users will be able to access archived accounts.

Musk also said users on the micro-blogging platform could see a drop in follower count, as several inactive accounts might get removed.

According to Twitter's policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

Earlier this month, Musk "threatened" to reassign National Public Radio's Twitter account to another company, after the public broadcaster stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds in protest against a Twitter label that implied government involvement in its editorial content. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Further reading: Twitter, Facebook, Meta, Instagram, Twitter call feature
Tecno Phantom V Yoga Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, 6 Rear Camera Sensors
Bitcoin Price Around $27,000, Ether Joins Dogecoin, Solana in Recording Losses

Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Soon Get New Features Like Voice and Video Calls, Encrypted Messaging
