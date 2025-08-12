Vivo V60 is all set to be launched in India today (August 12). It is expected to arrive as the successor to the Vivo V50, which debuted in February. In the days leading up to its launch, the brand has been revealing several details about the phone. To begin with, it will feature a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera system along with several AI-backed imaging and productivity tools. The Vivo V60 is also confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Here's all you need to know about the Vivo V60, including its price, expected features and specifications ahead of launch today.

Vivo V60 Launch: How to Watch Livestream

The Vivo V60 will launch in India today at 12 pm IST. The launch event will be streamed live on Vivo India's social media handles along with the official YouTube channel. You can also watch the event through the video embedded below.

Vivo V60 Price in India, Availability (Expected)

According to leaks, the Vivo V60 could be priced in India between Rs. 37,000 – Rs. 40,000. For context, its predecessor had a launch price of Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

The brand has confirmed that it will be offered in three colourways — Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue. Once launched, it is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon and the Vivo India e-store.

Vivo V60 Features, Specifications (Expected)

Past reports suggest that the Vivo V60 may sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. It appears to be a curved panel with minimal bezels, similar to its predecessor. The front fascia will carry a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The brand has confirmed that the upcoming handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It is claimed to bring a 27 percent improvement in CPU and 30 percent in GPU performance. It is expected to ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

For optics, the Vivo V60 will have a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera system. The optics unit will include a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor, and an unspecified ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it will have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

As per Vivo, the V60 will pack a 6,500mAh battery. However, details about its charging speed remain under wraps. Stay tuned for our coverage of the Vivo V60 launch in India today.