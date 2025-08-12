Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V60 Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More

The Vivo V60 will come with a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera system.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 August 2025 06:30 IST
Vivo V60 Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V60 Launch Today: The handset is confirmed to be available in three colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo V60 is expected to be priced between Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 40,000
  • The handset will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery
  • It will come with several AI-backed imaging and productivity tools
Advertisement

Vivo V60 is all set to be launched in India today (August 12). It is expected to arrive as the successor to the Vivo V50, which debuted in February. In the days leading up to its launch, the brand has been revealing several details about the phone. To begin with, it will feature a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera system along with several AI-backed imaging and productivity tools. The Vivo V60 is also confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Here's all you need to know about the Vivo V60, including its price, expected features and specifications ahead of launch today.

Vivo V60 Launch: How to Watch Livestream

The Vivo V60 will launch in India today at 12 pm IST. The launch event will be streamed live on Vivo India's social media handles along with the official YouTube channel. You can also watch the event through the video embedded below.

Vivo V60 Price in India, Availability (Expected)

According to leaks, the Vivo V60 could be priced in India between Rs. 37,000 – Rs. 40,000. For context, its predecessor had a launch price of Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

The brand has confirmed that it will be offered in three colourways — Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue. Once launched, it is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon and the Vivo India e-store.

Vivo V60 Features, Specifications (Expected)

Past reports suggest that the Vivo V60 may sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. It appears to be a curved panel with minimal bezels, similar to its predecessor. The front fascia will carry a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The brand has confirmed that the upcoming handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It is claimed to bring a 27 percent improvement in CPU and 30 percent in GPU performance. It is expected to ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

For optics, the Vivo V60 will have a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera system. The optics unit will include a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor, and an unspecified ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it will have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

As per Vivo, the V60 will pack a 6,500mAh battery. However, details about its charging speed remain under wraps. Stay tuned for our coverage of the Vivo V60 launch in India today.

Vivo V50

Vivo V50

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bright quad-curved AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for serious gaming
  • Camera performance is a mixed bag
Read detailed Vivo V50 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V60, Vivo V60 price in India, Vivo V60 Specifications, Vivo V60 India Launch, Vivo V60 Launch, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60-Year-Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability

Related Stories

Vivo V60 Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. iQOO 15 Teased Again as iQOO Prepares to Launch Its Next Flagship Phone
  3. Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Thriller Online?
  4. Redmi Pad 2 Review: The Budget Tablet Done Right
  5. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Will Start on This Date
  6. You Now Have a Higher Usage Limit With ChatGPT-5, But Not for Long
  7. Tecno Spark Go 5G India Launch Date Revealed: Check Features, Availability
  8. Realme P4 Series To Launch in India On This Date; Price Range Revealed
  9. You Can Now Use Grok 4 AI Model for Free, No Need for Subscription
  10. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Debut in India With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V60 Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More
  2. SpaceX to Fly Italian Science Experiments to Mars on Starship in 2026
  3. SWOT Satellite Captures Tsunami Wave After Kamchatka Quake
  4. Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Thriller Online?
  5. Microsoft Lens App to Be Retired at the End of This Year, Company Suggests Users Switch to Copilot
  6. Smartphone Shipments in India Grew 7.3 Percent YoY in Q2 2025; Vivo Retains Top Spot
  7. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit Over Decision to End Windows 10 Support
  8. Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Feature Bigger Dual-Cell Battery Than Find X8 Ultra, Tipster Claims
  9. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console Ahead of Debut
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces on Safety Korea Database in Sign of Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »