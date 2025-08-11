Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G may also launch as the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 18:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G (pictured) was launched in India in March 2025

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M17 5G may get an Exynos 1330 SoC
  • The handset could ship with Android 15-based One UI 7
  • The Galaxy M17 5G may get an Infinity-U display with a 1,080×2,340 pixels
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G has reportedly been spotted on a certification site, and the listing reveals some of the features and specifications of the purported smartphone. We now have a better idea about the chipset, RAM and display details of the Galaxy M17 5G. The handset will likely launch as the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G as well. The South Korean tech giant recently unveiled the Galaxy A17 5G handset in select global regions. It comes with a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, an IP54-rated build and ships with Android 15-based One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M17 5G with the model number SM-M176B was spotted on the Google Play Console database by the Tech Outlook. The handset will likely launch as the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G with the model number SM-E176B. Both phones have the device code “a17x” according to the publication.

According to the report, the model number SM-A176B is listed with the moniker “Samsung Galaxy M17 5G,” and the device code “a17x,” suggesting that the Galaxy M17 5G and Galaxy F17 5G will be rebranded versions of the Galaxy A17 5G. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G, the Galaxy F15 5G, and the Galaxy A15 5G handsets were revamped versions of each other.

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, expected to succeed the Galaxy M16 5G, will likely be powered by an Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 15-based One UI 7. The Infinity-U display with have a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels and a 450dpi screen density. It is likely to have a vertical, pill-shaped rear camera module.

The existing Samsung Galaxy A17 5G sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 5nm octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The handset ships with One UI 7, an IP54 dust and water-resistant build and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1330
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Features, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces on Safety Korea Database in Sign of Imminent Launch
ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60-Year-Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console Ahead of Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Teased Again as iQOO Prepares to Launch Its Next Flagship Phone
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launched in India With Built-In Fan, 7,000mAh Battery
  3. Realme P4 Series To Launch in India On This Date; Price Range Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces Online, Might Launch Soon
  5. These iPhone 17 Models Could Be More Expensive Than Last Year's Models
  6. Tecno Spark Go 5G India Launch Date Revealed: Check Features, Availability
  7. Realme GT 8 Launch Teased; Tipster Leaks Key Specifications Ahead of Debut
  8. Sony WF-C710N Review: Best Noise Cancellation Deal from Sony
  9. Microsoft Sued for Ending Windows 10 Support
  10. Honor X7c 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Smartphone Shipments in India Grew 7.3 Percent YoY in Q2 2025; Vivo Retains Top Spot
  2. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit Over Decision to End Windows 10 Support
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Feature Bigger Dual-Cell Battery Than Find X8 Ultra, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console Ahead of Debut
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces on Safety Korea Database in Sign of Imminent Launch
  6. ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60-Year-Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability
  7. iPhone 17 Series to Debut at Higher Prices Than iPhone 16 Lineup, Analyst Says
  8. iPhone 17 Series Screen Protector Leak Hints at Display Sizes; iPhone 17 Air Could Surpass Pro Model in Size
  9. Gemini Live Integration With Google Calendar, Maps and Tasks App Finally Rolling Out
  10. Honor X7c 5G India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »