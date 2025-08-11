Samsung Galaxy M17 5G has reportedly been spotted on a certification site, and the listing reveals some of the features and specifications of the purported smartphone. We now have a better idea about the chipset, RAM and display details of the Galaxy M17 5G. The handset will likely launch as the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G as well. The South Korean tech giant recently unveiled the Galaxy A17 5G handset in select global regions. It comes with a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, an IP54-rated build and ships with Android 15-based One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M17 5G with the model number SM-M176B was spotted on the Google Play Console database by the Tech Outlook. The handset will likely launch as the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G with the model number SM-E176B. Both phones have the device code “a17x” according to the publication.

According to the report, the model number SM-A176B is listed with the moniker “Samsung Galaxy M17 5G,” and the device code “a17x,” suggesting that the Galaxy M17 5G and Galaxy F17 5G will be rebranded versions of the Galaxy A17 5G. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G, the Galaxy F15 5G, and the Galaxy A15 5G handsets were revamped versions of each other.

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, expected to succeed the Galaxy M16 5G, will likely be powered by an Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 15-based One UI 7. The Infinity-U display with have a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels and a 450dpi screen density. It is likely to have a vertical, pill-shaped rear camera module.

The existing Samsung Galaxy A17 5G sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 5nm octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The handset ships with One UI 7, an IP54 dust and water-resistant build and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.