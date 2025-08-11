Technology News
Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Feature Bigger Dual-Cell Battery Than Find X8 Ultra, Tipster Claims

Oppo Find X9 Ultra could support 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to succeed the Find X8 Ultra (pictured)

  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra could feature a quad rear camera setup
  • Oppo Find X9 series is expected to launch later this year
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Oppo Find X9 Ultra will debut with a higher-capacity dual-cell battery than its predecessor, the Find X8 Ultra, according to a tipster. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to introduce this upgrade on this year's model while maintaining a slim profile. Expected to launch in the coming months alongside the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, the handset is said to feature a quad rear camera setup. This flagship phone will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, according to recent reports.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) revealed on Weibo that a flagship smartphone from Oppo smartphone will feature a dual-cell 7,000mAh battery that comprises two 3,425mAh cells. The handset's battery is said to support with 100W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

The flagship phone referred to in the Weibo post is likely to be the purported Find X9 Ultra. The tipster also claims that the company will stack these cells to maintain the phone's thin form factor.

While it might feature a higher-capacity battery, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped to support the same charging speeds as the Find X8 Ultra. The company's top-of-the-line model in the Find X8 series packs a 6,100mAh battery with 100W wired, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. This model was not launched in India last year.

An earlier report suggested that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera setup with two 200-megapixel and two 50-megapixel dual-periscope lenses with adjustable focal lengths. The primary lens could be a 1/1.3-inch sensor, which might offer 3x optical zoom.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra ships with a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera module with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped to sport a flat display, like its predecessor. It could be powered by a chipset codenamed SM8850, which is widely believed to be the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip.

For context, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED LTPO display with 2K (3,168×1,440 pixels) resolution, Dolby Vision support, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Comment

