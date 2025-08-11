Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Thriller Online?

Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, have come together with a blockbuster performance. Based on the real-life inspector Madhukar Zende, in 1986, who caught the manipulative bikini killer Charles Sobhraj, not once but twice, before he escaped in 1971 in Mumbai. Director Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut. The story of Sobhraj and Zende has fascinated people over the years, and it will finally be released on Netflix's OTT platform.

When and Where to Watch Inspector Zende?

Inspector Zende, featuring Manoj Bajpayee as Madhukar Zende, with a fascinating tale of cat and mouse between Zende and Sobhraj, will release on Netflix on September 5th.

Cast and Crew of Inspector Zende

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Om Raut, Jay Shewakramani, and Vishal Sinha, with cinematography by Vishal Sinha. The top cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sumit Chandra, and other supporting characters and crew members. The series Inspector Zende will release on Netflix on September 5th, 2025.

The Storyline

Netflix's Inspector Zende brings the real-life hero to the screen, Manoj Bajpayee as Mumbai cop Madhukar Zende. The time when he caught the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj, played by Jim Sarbh and at that time also known as the "Bikini Killer". Charles Sobhraj had killed many Western tourists across Asia in the 1970s. Zende first caught him in 1971. Sobhraj was, however, able to escape and deceive. But Zende didn't stop; he began tracking Sobhraj and finally tracked him at a restaurant in Goa and put him behind bars. A gripping tale of crime and justice is shown in Inspector Zende, and to see the warrior without a crown, Madhukar Zende, dedicated to his service. It will be released on Netflix in September.

Reception

