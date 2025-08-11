Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX to Fly Italian Science Experiments to Mars on Starship in 2026

The Italian Space Agency has signed a historic deal with SpaceX to send plant, weather, and radiation experiments to Mars in 2026.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 August 2025 22:30 IST
SpaceX to Fly Italian Science Experiments to Mars on Starship in 2026

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX’s Starship megarocket lifted off for its ninth test flight on May 27, 2025

Highlights
  • Italy signs deal to send science payloads to Mars aboard Starship
  • Experiments include plant growth, weather, and radiation studies
  • Target Mars launch window is November–December 2026
Advertisement

SpaceX has signed a first-of-its-kind deal with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) to fly Italian science experiments to Mars aboard its Starship rocket. ASI President Teodoro Valente announced that ASI will send its experiments on SpaceX's first commercial Mars flights. The payloads will include a plant-growth module, a meteorology station and a radiation detector, which will collect data during the roughly six-month journey and on the Martian surface. This landmark agreement represents a new milestone in Mars exploration.

Italian Scientific Experiments on Starship

According to the ASI officials, the payloads include “a plant growth experiment, a meteorological monitoring station and a radiation sensor”. The plant experiment is designed to test how plants grow during the months-long trip and under Mars-like conditions, which will inform future life-support systems. The meteorological module will record Martian weather (temperature, pressure, etc.) to improve understanding of Mars's climate. The radiation sensor will measure cosmic rays and solar particles during the flight and on Mars' surface, providing data essential for assessing astronaut safety.

Mission Timeline and Commercial Partnership Implications

Starship has completed only suborbital test flights (nine as of mid-2025) and has not yet reached orbit. SpaceX is targeting the Nov–Dec 2026 Mars launch window, but CEO Elon Musk cautions that “a lot needs to go right” and success is far from guaranteed. Starship itself is a massive two-stage fully reusable rocket built specifically for Mars missions. Meeting these targets depends on completing Starship's development and test flights.

For SpaceX, the contract turns Starship into a Mars transportation service. The deal lets Italy send experiments to Mars without developing its own rocket. More broadly, it exemplifies a new era in which countries and organizations can purchase payload flights on commercial rockets, benefiting future Mars research.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, Mars Mission, Italian Space Agency, Space Exploration, ASI, Mars Science, Plant Growth Experiment, Space Weather, Cosmic Radiation, Elon Musk, Mars Launch 2026, Commercial Spaceflight, Interplanetary Missions
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro and Watch 4 Designs Revealed via Marketing Videos
Asus Vivobook S16 Refreshed in India With Snapdragon X Series Processor: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

SpaceX to Fly Italian Science Experiments to Mars on Starship in 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Teased Again as iQOO Prepares to Launch Its Next Flagship Phone
  2. Redmi Pad 2 Review: The Budget Tablet Done Right
  3. Realme P4 Series To Launch in India On This Date; Price Range Revealed
  4. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Will Start on This Date
  5. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launched in India With Built-In Fan, 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro First Impressions
  7. Upcoming Honor Smartphone Could Feature a Massive 10,000mAh Battery
  8. Realme GT 8 Launch Teased; Tipster Leaks Key Specifications Ahead of Debut
  9. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Debut in India With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life
  10. These iPhone 17 Models Could Be More Expensive Than Last Year's Models
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX to Fly Italian Science Experiments to Mars on Starship in 2026
  2. SWOT Satellite Captures Tsunami Wave After Kamchatka Quake
  3. Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Thriller Online?
  4. Microsoft Lens App to Be Retired at the End of This Year, Company Suggests Users Switch to Copilot
  5. Smartphone Shipments in India Grew 7.3 Percent YoY in Q2 2025; Vivo Retains Top Spot
  6. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit Over Decision to End Windows 10 Support
  7. Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Feature Bigger Dual-Cell Battery Than Find X8 Ultra, Tipster Claims
  8. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console Ahead of Debut
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces on Safety Korea Database in Sign of Imminent Launch
  10. ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60-Year-Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »