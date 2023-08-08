Technology News
The use of facial recognition technology in China would now require individual's consent, the CAC said.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 August 2023 10:24 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

CAC said facial recognition technology can only be used to process facial information

Highlights
  • The use of the technology will also require individual's consent
  • CAC added that non-biometric identification solutions should be favored
  • Facial recognition, has become widespread in China

China's cyberspace regulator said on Tuesday it has issued draft rules to oversee the security management of facial recognition technology in the country, following concerns raised in public about the overuse of the technology.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said facial recognition technology can only be used to process facial information when there is a specific purpose and sufficient necessity and with strict protective measures.

The use of the technology will also require an individual's consent, the CAC said in a statement. It added that non-biometric identification solutions should be favored over facial recognition in cases where such methods are equally effective.

Biometric identification, especially facial recognition, has become widespread in China. In 2020, local media reported that facial recognition was used to activate toilet roll dispensers in public toilets, which triggered both public and regulatory concerns at the time.

Many Chinese courts and local governments have since ruled against and fined companies for facial recognition overuse, according to the South China Morning Post.

CAC's draft rules on Tuesday said image-capturing and personal identification devices should not be installed in hotel rooms, public bathrooms, changing rooms, toilets, and other places that may infringe upon others' privacy.

The regulator added that image-capturing devices should be installed in public places for only public safety purposes and with prominent warning signs next to them.

The draft rules come amid Beijing's effort to tighten data regulation by issuing an array of rules and laws. Most notably, China introduced its first law focusing on user privacy, the Personal Information Protection Law, in 2021 in a bid to rein in companies' overuse of user data. 

 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: CAC, facial recognition technology
