Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Says 'I Have Too Much Work on My Plate' After Twitter Takeover Deal

Tesla's shares have halved in value since early April, when the company's Elon Musk disclosed he had taken a stake in Twitter.

By Reuters |  Updated: 14 November 2022 13:26 IST
Elon Musk Says 'I Have Too Much Work on My Plate' After Twitter Takeover Deal

Musk added he believed that the economy would make the transition to sustainable energy

Highlights
  • Musk is chief executive of SpaceX and Neuralink
  • Tesla's shares have halved in value since early April
  • Musk also said he wanted to see Twitter support more video

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc.

"I have too much work on my plate that is for sure," Musk said by videolink to a business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

 

Musk is chief executive of both companies and also runs rocket firm SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company. Wearing a batik shirt sent by the organisers, he appeared on screen lit by candles, explaining that he was speaking from a place that had just lost power.

Tesla investors worry that Musk, a self-confessed "nanomanager" who has been personally involved in working-level decisions from car styling to supply chain issues, is distracted at a critical time for the world's largest electric vehicle maker.

Tesla's shares have halved in value since early April, when he disclosed he had taken a stake in Twitter. His Tesla share sales, including another $4 billion (roughly Rs. 32,450 crore) last week to bring his Twitter-related sales to $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,62,255 crore), have added to the pressure.

When asked about the complexity of industrial supply chains "decoupling" from China and the risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Musk returned to how busy he was.

Responding to an observation that many business leaders in Asia wanted to be the "Elon Musk of the East," Musk said: "I'd be careful what you wish for. I'm not sure how many people would actually like to be me. They would like to be what they imagine being me, which is not the same thing as actually being me. The amount that I torture myself is next level, frankly."

Musk also said he wanted to see Twitter support more video and longer-form video so that content creators could make a living on the platform, but did not provide details. His remarks were streamed live on Alphabet's YouTube.

Indonesia has been trying to secure a deal with Tesla on battery investment and potentially one for SpaceX to develop a rocket launch site.

Musk made no commitment to either of those but said Indonesia had a large role to play in the electric vehicle supply chain and that it would make sense "long term" for SpaceX to have multiple launch points around the globe.

It was not clear where Musk was during the Bali event. His personal jet has remained in Austin, Texas, Tesla's headquarters since the weekend, according to @ElonJet, a Twitter account that tracks Musk's Gulfstream G650.

"I'm just looking at this video and it's so bizarre," Musk said. "I'm sitting here in the dark surrounded by candles."

Musk added he believed that the economy would make the transition to sustainable energy, adding it was "just a question of how long it takes." He said space exploration should remain a priority "so we can understand the nature of the universe and our place in it."

"Maybe we'll find alien civilisation or discover civilisations that existed millions of years ago, but we see the ruins of ancient civilisations. I think that would be incredibly interesting," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Twitter
Visa Terminates Global Debit Card Agreements With Collapsed Crypto Exchange FTX
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Gets Stable Android 13 With One UI 5.0 Update: Report
Featured video of the day
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which Has The Better Cameras?

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says 'I Have Too Much Work on My Plate' After Twitter Takeover Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16 Beta With 5G Support for Jio, Airtel in India Rolling Out to Users
  2. Twitter CEO Elon Musk Says 'I Have Too Much Work on My Plate'
  3. Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo A1 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo X90 Series Launch Set for November 22, Design Teased
  5. FTX Under Investigation in the Bahamas After Bankruptcy Declaration
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  7. Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode Launches as Dedicated App on Android
  8. Google Duo Merger With Meet Rolling Out on Android, iOS
  9. Google Play Is Changing How Its App Ratings System Works: What's New
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Under Criminal Investigation in the Bahamas Following Bankruptcy Declaration
  2. Aquaman Paved the Way for Namor’s Introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Director Ryan Coogler Says
  3. MediaTek CEO Sees 'Incremental' Move Away From Taiwan Amid US-China Tensions
  4. Oppo A1 Pro Launch Date Set for November 16, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras
  5. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Gets Stable Android 13 With One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  6. Elon Musk Says 'I Have Too Much Work on My Plate' After Twitter Takeover Deal
  7. Visa Terminates Global Debit Card Agreements With Collapsed Crypto Exchange FTX
  8. Shiba Inu Bill Payments Now Enabled in One of Dubai’s Highest Rated Hotels, Details Here
  9. Twitter Blue Verification Subscription 'Probably' Coming Back End of Next Week, Elon Musk Says
  10. Gran Turismo Movie Starring David Harbour Begins Production, Plot Details Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.