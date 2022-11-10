Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Elon Musk's Relationships With Other Countries 'Worthy of Being Looked At', US President Joe Biden Says

Elon Musk's Relationships With Other Countries 'Worthy of Being Looked At', US President Joe Biden Says

Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has sparked concerns that he could face pressure from countries trying to control online speech.

By Reuters |  Updated: 10 November 2022 12:13 IST
Elon Musk's Relationships With Other Countries 'Worthy of Being Looked At', US President Joe Biden Says

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Musk supposedly had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine

Highlights
  • Musk had suggested Taiwan should cede some control over to Beijing
  • China accounted for about half of Tesla's global deliveries last year
  • Musk asked by China to not offer SpaceX Starlink services in Taiwan

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he thinks Twitter boss Elon Musk's relationships with other countries are worthy of being looked at.

Biden was asked at a news conference whether he thought Musk was a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate should be investigated by the US government.

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," Biden said.

"Whether he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting they're worth being looked at."

The White House said last month that reports the United States was discussing launching a national security review of some of Musk's ventures including Twitter were "not true."

Musk's purchase of Twitter sparked concerns that he could face pressure from countries trying to control online speech.

The world's richest man, Musk is the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla which counts China as a key market and production base. Tesla operates a factory in Shanghai, China, which accounted for about half of Tesla's global deliveries last year.

Musk is also CEO of rocket and satellite internet company SpaceX, among others.

Musk previously suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing. Musk also said China has sought assurances that he would not offer SpaceX's Starlink internet service there.

He also proposed Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, while saying SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine.

Ian Bremmer, head of political-risk consultancy Eurasia Group, tweeted that Musk told him that he had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine. Musk denied his claims.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, SpaceX, Tesla, United States of America
IBM Osprey Quantum Computer With 433 Qubits Launched: All You Need to Know
Featured video of the day
How To Use WhatsApp Call Link

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Relationships With Other Countries 'Worthy of Being Looked At', US President Joe Biden Says
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Updates Released: How to Download
  2. Musk's Relationships With Other Countries Worth Looking At: US President
  3. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  4. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  5. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC Unveiled: Details
  6. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Should Testify to EU Parliament After Twitter Takeover, Lawmaker Says
  2. Elon Musk Ends Remote Work in His First Email to Twitter Staff to Prepare for 'Difficult Times Ahead'
  3. DigiLocker Updated With Support for Storing Ayushman Bharat Personal Health Records
  4. Foxconn Expects Revenue to Fall in Q4 2022, to Adjust iPhone Production to Avoid Impact on Holiday Demand
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Breaks in Half in JerryRigEverything Bend Test, Suffers Same Fate as the ROG Phone 5
  6. Google One VPN Rolling Out for Desktop Users With New Mac, Windows Apps: All Details
  7. Online Gambling Ban: Tamil Nadu Ordinance Challenged in Madras High Court
  8. Bank of Korea's 2nd Phase of CBDC Tests Reveal Limitations in Blockchain Technology
  9. ISRO's Heaviest LVM3 Rocket Payload Capability Enhanced by Up to 450kg With Successful Engine Test
  10. iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Updates With Security Fixes Released: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.