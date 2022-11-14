Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Gets Stable Android 13 With One UI 5.0 Update: Report

The One UI 5.0 update is currently only available to users in Malaysia.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 November 2022 13:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Gets Stable Android 13 With One UI 5.0 Update: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has not included the November 2022 Android security patch in this update

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to release this update in other countries soon
  • It bears the firmware version A736BXXU2BVK2 in Malaysia
  • The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 lineups have also received One UI 5.0

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has reportedly started receiving stable Android 13 with the One UI 5.0 update. However, this update is said to not include the November 2022 Android security patch. The South Korean tech giant had introduced the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 recently in October. It was only made available for the Galaxy S22 series at the time. Since then, Samsung has also started rolling out the stable Android 13 for the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A33 5G, and more handsets.

According to a report by Sammobile, [Samsung] has started rolling out the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy A73 5G. This update is reportedly currently only made available to users in Malaysia. The One UI 5.0 update is expected to be released in other countries in the next few days.

The One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy A73 5G is said to bear the firmware version A736BXXU2BVK2. Notably, it does not include the November 2022 Android security patch. To get this update, users have to go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung had introduced One UI 5.0 in October at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022. It brings several new features like custom-built Modes and Routines and Bixby Text Call. This update also allows users to customise the lockscreen.

Samsung had initially made this update available for the Galaxy S22 series. It has reportedly since rolled out the One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S21 series, and Galaxy Note 20. In addition, the Galaxy A33 5G has also received the update recently.

Users of the company's latest foldable smartphones — Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 — may have to wait till 2023 to get their hands on the One UI 5.0 update.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, One UI 5, Android 13, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

