Technology News

EU Draft Rules Propose Tougher Cybersecurity Label Requirements for Amazon, Google, Microsoft

The companies can secure the label only via a joint venture with an EU-based firm, according to an EU draft document.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 May 2023 11:57 IST
EU Draft Rules Propose Tougher Cybersecurity Label Requirements for Amazon, Google, Microsoft

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon and other US tech giants involved in the joint venture can only have a minority stake

Highlights
  • Certified cloud services are operated only by companies based in the EU
  • Any entity from outside the EU won't have effective control over the CSP
  • EU countries will review the draft later this month

Amazon, Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, and other non-European Union cloud service providers looking to secure an EU cybersecurity label to handle sensitive data can only do so via a joint venture with an EU-based company, according to an EU draft document seen by Reuters.

US tech giants and others involved in the joint venture can only have a minority stake, and employees that have access to EU data would have to undergo specific screening and have to be located in the 27-country bloc, the document said.

The document adds the cloud service must be operated and maintained from the EU, all cloud service customer data stored and processed in the EU, and that EU laws take precedence over non-EU laws regarding the cloud service provider.

The latest draft proposal from the EU cybersecurity agency ENISA concerns an EU certification scheme (EUCS) that would vouch for the cybersecurity of cloud services and determine how governments and companies in the bloc select a vendor for their business.

While the new provisions underscore EU concerns of interference from non-EU states, they are likely to spark criticism from US tech giants worried about being shut out from the European market.

Big Tech is looking to the government cloud market to drive growth in the coming years while a potential boom in AI after the viral success of OpenAI's ChatGPT could also boost demand for cloud services.

"Certified cloud services are operated only by companies based in the EU, with no entity from outside the EU having effective control over the CSP (cloud service provider), to mitigate the risk of non-EU interfering powers undermining EU regulations, norms and values," the document said.

"Undertakings whose registered head office or headquarters are not established in a Member State of the EU shall not, directly or indirectly, solely or jointly, hold positive or negative effective control of the CSP applying for the certification of a cloud service," it said.

The document said the tougher rules will apply to personal and non-personal data of particular sensitivity where a breach may have a negative impact on public order, public safety, human life or health, or the protection of intellectual property.

The latest draft could fragment the EU single market as each country has full discretion to impose the requirements whenever it sees fit, an industry source said.

The US Chamber of Commerce has previously said that the plan puts US companies on an unequal footing. The EU says the moves are necessary to protect the bloc's data rights and privacy.

EU countries will review the draft later this month after which the European Commission will adopt a final scheme. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, microsoft, Amazon, AI, OpenAI
Amazon to License Original Content Like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Other Streaming Services

Related Stories

EU Draft Rules Propose Tougher Cybersecurity Label Requirements for Amazon, Google, Microsoft
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Teases the Launch of a Phone With a 200-Megapixel Camera in India
  2. Google Pixel 7a Teased via Flipkart; Launch Date Confirmed: All Details
  3. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Goes Official in India: See Price
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Get Periscope Lens Exclusively: Check Details
  5. Google I/O 2023 Begins Today: How to Watch the Keynote, What to Expect
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  7. Oppo A98 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging to Debut Soon
  8. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts Globally: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price, Launch Timeline and Specifications Tipped
  10. Oppo F23 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Liechtenstein to Adopt, Accept Bitcoin for Select Government Services: Here’s What We Know
  2. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 200-Megapixel Camera Teased, May Launch in India Soon: All Details
  3. EU Draft Rules Propose Tougher Cybersecurity Label Requirements for Amazon, Google, Microsoft
  4. Google I/O 2023 Begins Today: How to Watch the Keynote, What to Expect
  5. Amazon to License Original Content Like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Other Streaming Services
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Again Tipped to Exclusively Feature Periscope Lens; May Offer 6x Optical Zoom
  7. Metaverse Could Contribute Up to 2.4 Percent of US GDP by 2035, Says Meta Study
  8. Realme Narzo N-Series Phone With Slim Design Teased; Likely to be Previously Rumoured Narzo N53
  9. Bitcoin Price Around $27,000, Ether Joins Dogecoin, Solana in Recording Losses
  10. Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Soon Get New Features Like Voice and Video Calls, Encrypted Messaging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.