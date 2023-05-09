Technology News
  WhatsApp for Wear OS With Chat and Voice Messages Support Reportedly in Testing: Details

WhatsApp for Wear OS With Chat and Voice Messages Support Reportedly in Testing: Details

WhatsApp for Wear OS will let users access chats and messages directly from their Android smartwatches.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2023 18:26 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

WhatsApp for Wear OS doesn’t support voice calls

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.10 said to be compatible with Wear OS
  • User will need to link Wear OS smartwatch with WhatsApp on mobile
  • Messaging on smartwatch said to offer end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp is reportedly testing its much-awaited Wear OS app for compatible smartwatches. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.10 version. It is reportedly rolling out to select WhatsApp for Android beta testers via Google Play Store. With the latest beta update, the app is said to be accessible on smartwatches. Recently, it was also reported that WhatsApp is testing a feature to silence unknown calls via the Android app.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.23.10.10 has received Wear OS support for Smartwatches. The report states that select WhatsApp beta testers running the latest update version have noticed the app's compatibility with their Wear OS smartwatch. The beta version seems to enable access to WhatsApp chats and voice messages on Wear OS smartwatches.

The WhatsApp beta tracker also shared a screenshot showcasing a notification where the WhatsApp account is being linked to a Wear OS smartwatch. Notably, the messages on the smartwatch app will also be end-to-end encrypted just like on the smartphone. However, the report states that WhatsApp for Wear OS doesn't support voice calls.

Users who are part of the WhatsApp beta programme can download the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.10.10 from the Google Play Store and try out to link their WhatsApp account to their Wear OS smartwatch. When linking their smartwatch, users will reportedly receive an eight-digit code on their watch. Once done, the two devices will sync and the user can access their WhatsApp chats on their smartwatch.

The report states that WhatsApp for Wear OS is not available for the WhatsApp Business profiles as of now.

Recently, WhatsApp was found testing the ability to silence unknown calls on the app. This was found in the WhatsApp for Android beta app version 2.23.10.7. The platform has reportedly added a toggle to put unknown callers on silent mode in Settings > Privacy. Users are said to be able to enable this toggle and mute calls from potentially spam phone numbers. However, these calls will still be visible in the Calls log and in the notification tab. 

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Wear OS, Wear OS, Google
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, 67W Turbocharging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Mitsubishi Electric to Set Up Plant in India, Create Over 2,000 Jobs

