Google I/O 2023 Begins Today: How to Watch the Keynote, What to Expect

Google I/O 2023 is scheduled to begin with a keynote event at 1pm ET (10:30pm IST) tonight.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 May 2023 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google's Pixel Tablet was first teased by the company at Google I/O 2022

Highlights
  • Google I/O 2023 will be streamed via YouTube and other social channels
  • The company is expected to unveil Android 14 and Wear OS updates
  • Google will also unveil new hardware during the Google I/O 2023 keynote

Google I/O 2023 is set to begin tonight, and the company's annual developer conference will be streamed live this year. While Google typically announces the next version of its Android operating system along with changes to the company's mobile apps and application development tools, we can also expect the search giant to launch and unveil new hardware at Google I/O. These include a new affordable Pixel smartphone that is set to succeed last year's Pixel 6a, and the company's first foldable handset, according to teasers shared by the company.

How to watch Google I/O 2023 livestream

Google I/O 2023 will begin tonight at 1pm ET (10:30pm IST) with the keynote event featuring Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The event will be streamed live from the company's Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Unlike the main keynote, which is accessible to everyone, if you want to access the developer keynote and subsequent sessions aimed at developers, you will need to register in advance.

You can also watch the Google I/O 2023 keynote from the video embedded below.

What to expect from Google I/O 2023

Last year, Google announced the latest version of its Android and Wear OS operating systems, updates to Google Translate and other apps. It also unveiled the Pixel 6a and teased the arrival of the Pixel 7 series of smartphones that were launched a few months later. We can expect the company to follow the same trend this year.

Android 14 and Wear OS updates

Android 14 Beta 1 was announced last month, and Google and device manufacturers are working on bringing the next version of Android to smartphones later this year. However, we still don't know what Android 14 will bring to the table in terms of new features or enhancements. The Android 14 developer preview that was released in March included new privacy features and passkey support. Google is also expected to announce the next version of Wear OS during the keynote.

Pixel 7a

Arriving as a successor to the Pixel 6a, Google's upcoming midrange Pixel 7a smartphone is set to be launched tonight at the Google I/O event. The handset is expected to bring several upgrades over last year's model, including the company's second-generation Tensor G2 chip, an improved display with a higher refresh rate, better cameras, and support for wireless charging. It will be launched in India on Thursday and will be sold via Flipkart, according to the company.

Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet

Google has already teased the arrival of its first foldable phone, which could compete with market leader Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 handset. However, the company is yet to reveal the folding phone's specifications and which regions it will be sold in. Google had previously announced that the first Pixel-branded tablet would arrive sometime in 2023, and the company could finally take the wraps off the device during the Google I/O keynote.

Google software

Facing intense competition from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Google is busy working on Bard, it's AI-backed chatbot. The company could announce integration of AI features with its search service to rival Microsoft's upgraded Bing, as well as some of its mobile apps. Like last year's updates to Google Translate and the Google Wallet apps, the company could also announce new features and integrations for its apps at Google I/O 2023.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
