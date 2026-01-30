Technology News
Google’s Premium Gemini Subscribers Can Now Generate Playable AI Worlds

Google is rolling out access to Project Genie for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 January 2026 15:09 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google DeepMind announced the Genie 3 AI model in August 2025

Highlights
  • Project Genie is an experimental research prototype
  • It lets users create, explore, and remix their own interactive worlds
  • Currently, the generations can be a maximum of 60 seconds long
Months after previewing the Genie 3 artificial intelligence (AI), Google is now rolling out access to Project Genie as an experimental research prototype. On Thursday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that select premium Gemini subscribers will now be able to generate AI-powered playable virtual worlds in Gemini. The experience is powered by the same Genie 3 model and also leverages Nano Banana and Gemini 3 to let users generate completely interactive worlds based on natural language prompts. Notably, Genie 3 was first announced in August 2025.

Google Is Rolling Out Project Genie

In a blog post, the tech giant announced and detailed Project Genie. It is currently available to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US for users above the age of 18. The feature will let them create, explore, and even remix the interactive worlds. In the US, the Ultra plan is priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 22,980) per month. The same plan is priced at Rs. 24,500 a month in India, although the feature is not available in the country.

Genie is one of the major projects undertaken by Google DeepMind. The division has built three generations of large language models (LLMs) focused on virtual world generation, and says it supports Google's larger artificial general intelligence (AGI) mission. Genie 3 is the most advanced model, which can not only generate 2D and 3D virtual worlds, but can also render the path ahead in real time as the user moves and interacts with the world. The model can also maintain realistic physics even during interactions in the dynamic worlds. The tech giant says its application spans robotics, modelling animation, and more.

With Project Genie, Gemini users can add a prompt or upload images to create an interactive and expanding environment. They can also create a character and define how they want to explore the world. The feature supports walking, riding, flying, driving, and more. Additionally, the World Sketching feature, which is powered by Nano Banana Pro, also lets users have granular control over the generated environment.

The World Sketching tool lets users can preview what the world would look like, and make changes to fine-tune the final output before exploring. Users can also select either first-person or third-person perspectives. The feature also comes with a Remix tool, where users can build on top of their previously generated worlds.

Since it is a research prototype, Google warns that the generated worlds might not look completely true-to-life or closely adhere to prompts and images. It also added that characters can sometimes be less controllable or experience higher latency when exploring. Additionally, all world generations are limited to 60 seconds of exploration time.

Further reading: Google, Project Genie, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
