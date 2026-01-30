Google Maps Is Adding Gemini Support for Walking and Cycling Navigation

Google is expanding the conversational Gemini support in Google Maps to more navigation modes. On Thursday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that Gemini in navigation will also support walking and cycling navigation, adding it to the existing four-wheeler and two-wheeler navigations. The new update will enable walkers and cyclists to get hands-free assistance on their route, and even complete certain tasks as sending text messages. Notably, this new capability follows the company's November release when Gemini was first added to the platform.

Google Maps Adds Gemini to More Navigation Modes

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the new navigation modes and detailed what Gemini will be able to do for users. With this release, users across the globe on both Android and iOS can access Gemini assistance in Google Maps while selecting cycling and walking navigation.

To activate Gemini in navigation, users need to open Maps, set the destination to start navigation for supported modes, and tap on the microphone icon located at the top. Alternatively, users can also use the “Hey Google” voice command to trigger the AI assistant. Gemini in Google Maps is only available as a voice assistant, and currently, users cannot type their queries or see the responses as text.

The tech giant says that while walking, users can now ask Gemini questions such as, “What neighbourhood am I in?” or “What are the top-rated restaurants nearby?” and the AI assistant will share the information and show the recommendations on the screen using visual cues. Similarly, while cycling, users can ask Gemini about their expected time of arrival (ETA). Gemini in navigation also supports questions about outside of the app, such as “When's my next meeting?” or “Text Richa, I'll come home in 30 minutes,” and the AI will be able to complete them without the user having to lift a finger.

In November, while releasing the feature for the first time, the tech giant had mentioned that Gemini in navigation also supports follow-up queries. Plus, users can also ask about local places on the route, find electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and even share their expected time to arrive (ETA) with their friends.