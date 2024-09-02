Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is one of the biggest shopping festivals held by the e-commerce platform. Taking place annually in the latter half of the year, the sale brings big deals on a wide range of electronics items such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, ACs and other home appliances. This year, the sale is expected to be organised in the coming months and its kick-off date was leaked via a listing on the web.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale date was allegedly leaked in a Google Search listing, which suggests that it will begin on September 29. However, this date will only be applicable for Flipkart Plus members. For the general public, the sale might commence a day later on September 30. It is usually held for a period of seven days, or longer.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Appears on Google Search

The page listing on Google reads, “Big Billion Days Sale Starting from 29th-September-2024 for 29th-September-2024 for Plus Members. Get the best deals and discounts at Flipkart.”

Last year, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale kicked off on October 8, with a 24-hour early access period reserved for its subscribers. It opened up for the public on October 9, going on till October 15, offering discounts of up to 80 percent on a wide range of items across categories such as mobiles, laptops, audio, electronics, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and home improvement.

It also bundles flights and hotel packages for those looking to travel. Prospective buyers can also take advantage of offers from leading Indian banks. The sale usually precedes Diwali and coincides with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Current Sale on Flipkart

At the moment, the Big Bachat Days sale is live on Flipkart. It kicked off on August 29 and will go on till September 5. In addition to discounts and other details, buyers can also get cashback on transactions carried out through the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.

If they do not wish to pay the whole invoice amount in one go, the e-commerce platform is also offering credit up to Rs. 1 lakh and no-cost EMI offers.