Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale kicked off on Friday, a day after early access was made available to Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime members, respectively. As part of these sale events, which have now entered their second day, customers can access deals and discounts on a range of products — especially consumer electronics. Amazon is offering discounts on the iPhone 13, while Flipkart is offering a discount on the iPhone 14, which is also heavily discounted as part of the platform's ongoing sale.

If you're looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade your laptop during the ongoing sale, you can refer to our handy guides that delve into some of the best offers available on Flipkart and Amazon. Don't forget to check our list of the best budget TWS earphones deals during the sale.

With that said, let's take a look at the iPhone 13 (Review) deal on Amazon and how it compares with the iPhone 14 (Review) offer on Flipkart. It's worth noting that this price is likely to change over the course of the sale and is subject to availability.

iPhone 13 at Rs. 37,999 on Amazon

The three-year-old iPhone 13 model is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale — the handset was previously on sale for Rs. 49,999. Customers who have an SBI credit card or debit card can lower the cost of their purchase by another Rs. 2,000 during the sale, effectively lowering the price of the smartphone to Rs. 37,999. Customers can also trade in an older phone for an exchange bonus.

iPhone 13 price on Amazon is inclusive of the SBI bank card discount

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

iPhone 14 at Rs. 49,999 on Flipkart

On Flipkart, customers can purchase the iPhone 14 for Rs. 49,999, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 59,999. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000, which brings the price of the phone down to 49,999. At the time of publishing, the iPhone 14 listing on Flipkart did not include any exchange offers.

Flipkart's iPhone 14 deal brings the price down to Rs. 49,999 with a bank discount

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Deals Compared

Should you get the iPhone 13 from Amazon or the iPhone 14 from Flipkart? If depends on your preference. If you're on a budget and want to buy your first iPhone, then you should pick the iPhone 13 from Amazon. It comes with support for 5G, reliable performance with the A15 Bionic chip, has an OLED display, and offers a day's worth of battery life. You can also trade in an eligible older handset for an exchange discount on Amazon, which can help you get the iPhone 13 for a lower price.

On Amazon, the iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs. 59,999, which means that the Flipkart deal offers better value for money — if you're sure that you want to purchase the newer model. However, there are a few things to consider while considering the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 offers few meaningful improvements over its predecessor, including one extra GPU core, the Action mode in the camera app, and Apple's Photonic Engine for slightly improved lighting in photos. It is also expected to receive slightly longer software support from Apple, as it was launched a year after the iPhone 13.

If you're undecided, remember to read our detailed iPhone 13 review and iPhone 14 review for a good look at both smartphones, their day-to-day performance, benchmark test results, and camera samples. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more deals, discounts and offers during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.