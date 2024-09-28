Technology News
iPhone 13 at Rs. 37,999 on Amazon vs iPhone 14 at Rs. 49,999 on Flipkart: Which Is a Better Deal?

Should you buy the iPhone 13 at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, or pick the iPhone 14 at a discounted price via Flipkart?

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2024 18:40 IST
iPhone 13 (left) was launched in India in 2021 alongside the iPhone 13 mini

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 were launched in 2021 and 2022, respectively
  • The iPhone 13 is currently om sale for Rs. 39,999 (previously Rs. 49,999)
  • Flipkart is selling the iPhone 14 for Rs. 49,999 (with a bank discount)
Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale kicked off on Friday, a day after early access was made available to Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime members, respectively. As part of these sale events, which have now entered their second day, customers can access deals and discounts on a range of products — especially consumer electronics. Amazon is offering discounts on the iPhone 13, while Flipkart is offering a discount on the iPhone 14, which is also heavily discounted as part of the platform's ongoing sale.

If you're looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade your laptop during the ongoing sale, you can refer to our handy guides that delve into some of the best offers available on Flipkart and Amazon. Don't forget to check our list of the best budget TWS earphones deals during the sale.

With that said, let's take a look at the iPhone 13 (Review) deal on Amazon and how it compares with the iPhone 14 (Review) offer on Flipkart. It's worth noting that this price is likely to change over the course of the sale and is subject to availability.

iPhone 13 at Rs. 37,999 on Amazon

The three-year-old iPhone 13 model is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale — the handset was previously on sale for Rs. 49,999. Customers who have an SBI credit card or debit card can lower the cost of their purchase by another Rs. 2,000 during the sale, effectively lowering the price of the smartphone to Rs. 37,999. Customers can also trade in an older phone for an exchange bonus.

iphone 13 amazon deal iphone 13 deal

iPhone 13 price on Amazon is inclusive of the SBI bank card discount
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

 

iPhone 14 at Rs. 49,999 on Flipkart

On Flipkart, customers can purchase the iPhone 14 for Rs. 49,999, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 59,999. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000, which brings the price of the phone down to 49,999. At the time of publishing, the iPhone 14 listing on Flipkart did not include any exchange offers.

iphone 14 flipkart deal iphone 14 deal

Flipkart's iPhone 14 deal brings the price down to Rs. 49,999 with a bank discount
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Deals Compared

Should you get the iPhone 13 from Amazon or the iPhone 14 from Flipkart? If depends on your preference. If you're on a budget and want to buy your first iPhone, then you should pick the iPhone 13 from Amazon. It comes with support for 5G, reliable performance with the A15 Bionic chip, has an OLED display, and offers a day's worth of battery life. You can also trade in an eligible older handset for an exchange discount on Amazon, which can help you get the iPhone 13 for a lower price.   

On Amazon, the iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs. 59,999, which means that the Flipkart deal offers better value for money — if you're sure that you want to purchase the newer model. However, there are a few things to consider while considering the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 offers few meaningful improvements over its predecessor, including one extra GPU core, the Action mode in the camera app, and Apple's Photonic Engine for slightly improved lighting in photos. It is also expected to receive slightly longer software support from Apple, as it was launched a year after the iPhone 13.

If you're undecided, remember to read our detailed iPhone 13 review and iPhone 14 review for a good look at both smartphones, their day-to-day performance, benchmark test results, and camera samples. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more deals, discounts and offers during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison
  iPhone 14
iPhone 14
iPhone 13
iPhone 13
Key Specs
Display6.06-inch6.10-inch
ProcessorApple A15 BionicApple A15 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OSiOS 16iOS 15
Resolution1170x2532 pixels1170x2532 pixels
See full Comparison »
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

