Google Pixel 9 Gets Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024

Pixel 9 debuted with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 September 2024 13:31 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) Actua OLED display

  • Flipkart is selling Pixel 9 for a discounted price
  • No-cost EMI options for Pixel 9 start at Rs. 13,334 per month
  • The handset is armed with a 4,700mAh battery
Pixel 9, powered by the Tensor G4 SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, was launched in August during the Made By Google event. The latest Pixel phone is now available for purchase at a discounted rate in the country during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce site is offering no-cost EMI offers and exchange discounts for the phone. The Pixel 9 comes with dual rear cameras, an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Pixel 9 Gets Discount on Flipkart

The Pixel 9, which debuted with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is currently listed with the original price tag on the e-commerce website. However, shoppers can avail of Rs. 4,000 cashback while purchasing the handset using ICICI credit cards, Flipkart Axis bank credit cards, and EMI transactions during the ongoing Big Billion Days Sale. This would bring down the price to Rs. 75,999. Further, the exchange bonus will bring down the effective price to below Rs. 70,000 depending on the value of the old handset.

Flipkart had teased earlier that the Pixel 9 will be available for an effective price of Rs. 64,999 in the discount sale. The breakup is not specified but this could be inclusive of bank discount and exchange discount

The no-cost EMI options for Pixel 9 start at Rs. 13,334 per month. Flipkart is providing an extra 15 percent combo offer for screen guards and cases. Besides the vanilla model, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are also listed with discounts.

The Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) Actua OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on a Tensor G4 SoC alongside a Titan M2 security coprocessor and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It carries a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The handset is armed with a 4,700mAh battery with 45W (sold separately) wired fast charging support and Qi-certified wireless charging support.

 

  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
