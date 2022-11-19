Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Fixes Rules for Inviting Guest Speakers to Its Offices After Recent Row Over Indian Speaker

Google Fixes Rules for Inviting Guest Speakers to Its Offices After Recent Row Over Indian Speaker

Workers at Google and other big tech companies in recent years have clashed and protested over politics and racial and gender equity.

By Reuters |  Updated: 19 November 2022 11:41 IST
Google Fixes Rules for Inviting Guest Speakers to Its Offices After Recent Row Over Indian Speaker

Workers at Google and other big tech companies in recent years have clashed and protested

Highlights
  • Rivals such as Meta also have policies for inviting speakers
  • Disputes over speakers have roiled Google since at least April
  • At Google, speakers have included then-US presidential candidate Obama

Alphabet's Google this week introduced rules for inviting guest speakers to its offices, days after it canceled a talk by an Indian historian who has disparaged marginalised groups and their concerns, according to company emails seen by Reuters.

The policy released Thursday is Google's latest effort to preserve an open culture while addressing divisions that have emerged as its workforce has grown.

Workers at Google and other big tech companies in recent years have clashed and protested over politics and racial and gender equity. Also, Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon all face union organising drives whose demands include that the companies adopt progressive policies.

The Google speaker rules, seen by Reuters, cite risk to the brand from certain talks and asks workers to "consider whether there's a business reason for hosting the speaker and if the event directly supports our company goals."

It calls for avoiding topics that could be "disruptive or undermine Google's culture of belonging" and reiterates that speakers are barred from advocacy of political candidates and ballot measures.

"We've always been proud to host external speakers at Google, as they provide great opportunities for learning and connection for our employees," Google spokesman Ryan Lamont told Reuters. The updated process will "ensure these events are useful and contribute to a productive work environment."

An email introducing the policy to managers said it unifies and clarifies a patchwork of guidelines.

Greater scrutiny threatens the free-flowing, university-like culture Google has prized since its inception. But a workplace viewed as more inviting could attract a more diverse workforce that might help Google develop products with broader appeal.

In recent years, internal disputes spilling into public view led Google to increase content moderation on workplace message boards and cut the frequency of company-wide meetings.

Rivals such as Meta also have policies for inviting speakers.

At Google, speakers have included then-US presidential candidate Barack Obama, celebrity chef Ayesha Curry and former basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Riled up

Disputes over speakers have roiled Google since at least April, when it said internal rancor prompted it to cancel a talk on India's socioreligious caste system by author Thenmozhi Soundararajan, who advocates for people disadvantaged by caste prejudice.

Members of an internal Hindu group had complained about Soundararajan, describing her rhetoric as inflammatory, a charge she calls bigoted.

At least one of the critics suggested inviting for balance Rajiv Malhotra, according to an internal message. Malhotra, a tech entrepreneur turned self-described contrarian author, has labeled activists such as Soundararajan as "snakes" and criticised affirmative action policies that promote lower caste groups.

The Hindu group at Google eventually scheduled Malhotra to speak about India's positive global influence, according to an invitation. But organisers canceled November 10, the day before the planned talk at Google offices in Silicon Valley, according to a follow-up announcement.

Some workers complained to senior management about Malhotra, according to a message soliciting complaints. A linked document organised by Alphabet Workers Union, a labour organisation that has been petitioning Google to name caste in its non-discrimination policies, noted Malhotra had described homosexuality as a medical condition and Islam as a destructive force.

Malhotra told Reuters he supports marginalised communities but opposes "politicising of bias in ways that divide societies and make them vulnerable to foreign colonisation."

Allowing his speech after canceling Soundararajan's would have amounted to a contradictory standard, according to messages between employees.

The new speaker policy states that workers "must submit a proposal and have it approved" by a "cross-functional" review team. Requests are due at least 12 weeks before an event.

"Await a response before making contact with the speaker and/or their representative," it says. "Failure to follow this process is a violation of Google policies."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
FTX Fires Three Top Executives Including Co-Founder Gary Wang: Report
Featured video of the day
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which Has The Better Cameras?

Related Stories

Google Fixes Rules for Inviting Guest Speakers to Its Offices After Recent Row Over Indian Speaker
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Begins Twitter Poll on Donald Trump’s Account Reinstating
  2. Binance CEO Takes Jibe at India’s Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India
  4. Airtel 5G Rollout Expanded to Gurugram, Available in These 13 Locations
  5. How to Activate Your Jio eSIM
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max in 2022: Should You Upgrade?
  8. Biggest iPhone Plant Coming Up Near Hosur, to Employ 60,000 Workers
  9. Moto G72 Review: The Odd One Out
  10. Some Banned Twitter Accounts Reinstated, No Decision on Donald Trump Yet
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Fixes Rules for Inviting Guest Speakers to Its Offices After Recent Row Over Indian Speaker
  2. FTX Fires Three Top Executives Including Co-Founder Gary Wang: Report
  3. Elon Musk Begins Twitter Poll on Donald Trump’s Account Reinstating
  4. Elon Musk Reinstates Some Banned Twitter Accounts, No Decision on Donald Trump Yet
  5. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Public Remarks Pose Challenge for His Lawyers
  6. WhatsApp Business Now Lets Users Search, Chat and Shop Products on the App
  7. Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Lets Easy Cross-Border Data Transfer, to Act as Relief for Big Tech
  8. Telegram-Designed TON Ecosystem Gains $10 Million Support From Market Maker DWF Labs
  9. Paytm's Parent Firm share Ended 1 Percent Higher Day After Falling Sharply
  10. Analytics Firm Chainalysis Among FTX's Long List of Creditors, Reveals Court Filing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.