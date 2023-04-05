Technology News

Apple Service Tipped to End For Older Operating Software

All services will reportedly be stopped with the exception of iCloud.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 5 April 2023 19:50 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is expected to launch its iOS 17 update soon

Highlights
  • It will impact devices running iOS 11, macOS High Sierra
  • It will also impact devices operating on watchOS 4, tvOS 11
  • Apple recently released an article which could back the claim

Apple will reportedly stop its online services for devices running on certain older software. The devices include iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and Apple TVs. The source cites internal documents which reference the change being implemented as early as May of this year. Apple is also expected to launch its iOS 17 update soon. The company is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 from June 5 to June 9. It is expected that the Cupertino-based tech giant will unveil the new operating system during the event.

According to a tweet by tipster Stella-Fudge (@StellaFudge), all Apple online services will cease to function on devices running iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11, except for iCloud, starting as early as May. The users of the concerned devices will receive adequate update notifications, the leak added.

The impacted software includes iOS 11 to iOS 11.2.6, macOS High Sierra 10.13 to macOS 10.13.3, watchOS 4 to watchOS 4.2.3 and tvOS 11 to tvOS 11.2.6.

Apple, in an article last month, said, “Some older software versions will no longer support Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps. Update your software to the latest available version to continue using these services.”

Although the post did not mention any specific versions, it adds enough merit to the recent leak. This change will however impact only a small number of users. Apple previously noted that only 8 percent of active iPhones were running iOS 14 or older, as of mid-February this year.

Alongside the iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, Apple is also expected to launch the much-awaited iOS 17 update at WWDC 2023. The event is also expected to introduce the highly-anticipated AR/VR headset.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone, iOS, MacOS, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
