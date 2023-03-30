Technology News

Microsoft Brings Advertisements to AI-powered Bing Chat Search Engine

The move highlights a potential revenue model for the popular artificial intelligence tool.

By Spencer Soper, Bloomberg | Updated: 30 March 2023 12:11 IST
Microsoft Brings Advertisements to AI-powered Bing Chat Search Engine

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Microsoft debuted the new AI-powered Bing last month

Highlights
  • Bing chat has attracted 100 million average daily users
  • Microsoft can sell sponsorships embedded in chat responses
  • Digital ad spending is expected to grow more than 10 percent this year

Microsoft is selling advertising in responses given by its Bing chat search engine, highlighting a potential revenue model for an artificial intelligence tool the company says has attracted 100 million average daily users.

“We recently met with some of our partners to begin exploring ideas and to get feedback on how we can continue to distribute content in a way that is meaningful in traffic and revenue for our partners,” Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft chief marketing officer, said Wednesday in a blog post. “These conversations are early days but we're hearing positive feedback as we look for opportunities to maximize these new experiences for the entire ecosystem.”

Microsoft's new Bing builds on the traditional internet search experience with new features like chatbots that answer questions. Microsoft can sell sponsorships embedded in chat responses, similar to sponsored search content that appears on search engines like Alphabet's Google.

For example, asking Bing, “How do I buy a house in Oakland, CA?” produces a response that may include a tiny advertising link. Tapping that link will take you to the advertiser's site.

A Microsoft representative declined to comment further on the company's plans.

Digital ad spending is expected to grow more than 10 percent this year to $627 billion (roughly Rs. 51,54,504 crore), according to analyst firm Insider Intelligence.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Bing, AI, Bing Chat, ChatGPT
Alibaba to Monetise Non-Core Assets, Decide on Control of New Business Units After Breakup
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Feature 108-Megapixel Main Rear Camera: All Details

Related Stories

Microsoft Brings Advertisements to AI-powered Bing Chat Search Engine
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool: Here’s What It Can Do
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  4. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023: Best Offers on Home Appliances
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  6. Vivo, iQoo Planning Merger to Increase Efficiency, Cut Costs: Report
  7. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Renders Leaked Ahead of Debut
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: The Compact Flagship to Beat
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo, iQoo Planning to Merge Core Business Operations to Increase Efficiency, Cut Costs: Report
  3. Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  4. Realme Narzo N55 Tipped to Launch in India on April 12: Details
  5. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Renders Leaked, Tipped to Come in Two Colourways: Report
  6. Google Accuses Microsoft of Anti-Competitive Cloud Practices, Raises Concern With EU Antitrust Regulators
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Key Specifications Tipped, Ultra Model May Get 144Hz Refresh Rate Display
  8. Twitter Blocks Pakistan Government's Official Account in India in Response to Legal Demand
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Feature 108-Megapixel Main Rear Camera: All Details
  10. Microsoft Brings Advertisements to AI-powered Bing Chat Search Engine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.