Xiaomi has kicked off 2026 with a lot of enthusiasm, and if you thought they had just the Redmi Note 15 smartphone planned for January, then you were wrong. The company is set to launch the Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India on Thursday and has a packed Q1, as the company hinted previously. For those who have followed the brand's journey so far know that the Redmi Note series has historically been a disruptor. Ahead of the company's Thursday launch, where we will get two new Note series devices, Gadgets 360 sat with Sandeep Sarma, Associate Director - Marketing and PR, Xiaomi India, to talk about the new Notes and Xiaomi's focus this year.

Redmi Note 15 Series Sees 168% Growth as Xiaomi Pivots from ‘Specs' to ‘Experience'

We jumped in right away and wanted to understand how Xiaomi is aiming to bridge the gap between mid-range pricing and the "flagship experience," particularly in a market where consumer expectations for performance are at an all-time high.

Sandeep on product strategy responded, "We said, let's not work backwards and say that this is the price point that we have to achieve and see what we can give within that. But let's build a great product. Let's have a product that actually goes and meets the consumers where their expectations are, perhaps exceeds it, then deliver on that, and they will be willing to adopt it."

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ sports a vegan leather back

"What we calculated was the fact that people would want some of the markers of what makes a device great beyond just, you know, one single spec feature. So what we expected was that, because people are holding on to the devices for long, or six, three and a half, four years, almost in fact, in notes, is even higher. We expected that they would want to, you know, touch and feel a device. They would want to be assured that the device will be functional for maybe 5, 6 years or even longer. And when we give them all those markers of a device being great, not just on specs on paper, but well beyond it," he added.

On being asked where the Note series sits within Xiaomi's broader India strategy and how you ensure the Note 15 Pro series maintains its identity without overlapping with other devices. He answered on the Note identity, "The Note was an easy recommendation, saying that if you buy this, you are sorted. This is not for the super-specialist crowd. This is for the generalist crowd who wants to do everything. For example, the Xiaomi Civi is a specialist device, while the Redmi Note is, I would say, a generalist. But the good part of being a generalist device is also the fact that it's easy to recommend."

Sharing some comparison numbers, Sandeep said, "So if you look at the previous generation, the Redmi Note 14 versus Redmi Note 15, we are seeing 168 percent growth. So almost 2x is what we're seeing. So that's a big jump, especially at a time [.....] when there's a bit of a crisis with component prices going up. Now, of course, we're always trying to absorb as much of that as possible."

However, for any brand, there is an inflexion point beyond which the overall increase will eventually be passed on to consumers. He further explained, "And I think for the Redmi Note 15, the learning was that, instead of holding on to a specific price point, and that's always been the biggest problem, where we said that, okay, if this is the price point. This is the Note that they'll be able to deal with right now. People are okay with stretching their budget and going for something a bit more expensive, provided they see value in it.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro sports Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for enhanced durability

Why the 200-megapixel Camera Era is Moving from Megapixels to Indian Scene Optimisation

Xiaomi has been a leader in high-resolution sensors. Beyond the "megapixel count," we wanted to understand which specific optimisations have been implemented in the Note 15 Pro series to ensure that a 200-megapixel shot actually translates into better "everyday" photography for the average Indian user because that's what matters more to consumers now.

He explained, "The fact that it is a bigger sensor means there are benefits beyond, you know, just the resolution, right? You get better dynamic range, better low-light capability, and overall information that is vastly superior to many of the other sensors available to us. And so we said, let's work with Samsung together and bring this HPE to the masses. And what worked well for us was that last year, we also started tuning cameras specifically for India.

Sandeep talked about how Xiaomi used to tune cameras, but it was more or less a generalist, not specific to India, except for the skin tone aspect. He further added, "So Indian skin tones have been in consideration, I think, for maybe five, six years. Beyond that, what are the audience's preferences in India? For instance, in the segment where the Note operates, people actually like more vibrant colours. People actually do want more contrast. They do want the skin tones to be brighter than they actually are. There is a bit more of a surrealism aspect to this segment than to the higher-end, you know, flagship phone."

He continued, "So that's where we saw all of these being key metrics that people want. And we said there are now two ways. One is understanding the Indian psyche, and you can incorporate much of that into the overall camera algorithm itself. But number two is where AI, and I'm not talking about Gen AI, but rather a subconscious form of AI, peaks the overall results and shapes the scene that is there. So scene optimisation is something that we have specifically worked on quite a lot for this device compared to the previous generation, and made it a bit more in tune with what consumers in India want."

He touched on how AI is helping Xiaomi tune things in the background rather than at the forefront. "So I think that's where we see AI helping. Beyond that, there's also the other markers we have, you know, the erase tool that is there, which is a great AI tool. AI is there, but I think we are not yet too sold on the hyping AI; it should be there as an add-on. We don't want it to replace any capability or any ability that we have. We are allowing for most creators or even consumers, we're allowing the phone to do the calculation, to do the complex thought process for you, so you just need to point and shoot," he explained.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ gets 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches

How Xiaomi is Bringing Electric Vehicle Battery Tech to Redmi Note

The phones pack a massive 6500mAh Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) battery. We asked Sandeep about the engineering challenges of fitting such high density into this chassis and how this technology affects long-term battery health for users who keep their phones for 3+ years.

Sandeep explained, "Because we also started the EV division, there was a lot of learning that happened from EVs to smartphones. We want to be able to give them EV-grade battery, which is why we call it EV-grade batteries, because it takes the learnings, it takes that high quality of battery that we have so that even if you're fast charging it, even if you're using it for years on end, it still will retain a very high capacity."

"No other brand was able to do it because they did not have that much related knowledge on consumer tech. And EVs, for all internal purposes, are a consumer tech, right? It is tech just on wheels. So for us, when we were looking at batteries, that's where we first saw signs that an EV is also a product you typically use for at least 6, 10, or even more years. Of course, it's a fairly new form of transportation, but people don't change their cars very often, so they at least need to last for 8 years on average. And that's where we saw some of the benefits of batteries coming to smartphones would be beneficial for the consumers," he added.

"A lot of the technology that we have developed, including silicon carbon, takes in some of the learnings from that, and as people are using their phones also for longer, we want to be able to give them EV grade battery, which is why we call it EV grade batteries, because it takes the learnings, it takes that high quality of battery that we have so that even if you're fast charging it, even if you're using it for years on end, still will retain a very high capacity at the end of that. And of course, you can swap out the battery whenever you need to at a service centre if you wish to go back to 100% again. Apart from that, there are some other changes to the charging methods. Also, the smartphone can now understand your charging patterns," Sandeep explained.

He also touched upon the shift in consumer behaviour, "In a consumer purchase journey or discovery journey, right now, the spec is very, very low on the list in terms of how they go about purchasing a device. A lot of people walk into a store, they try it out... they look at it and say, 'Is it good or not?'"

On Durability in India, he said, "In India, you have extremely high heat, you have monsoons which are all over the place, you have cold, you have varying temperatures even within a particular city. You need phones built to withstand all these conditions. And I think India perhaps has the most challenging set of conditions that way."

Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ phones are launching tomorrow in India, and Gadgets 360 will be covering the launch and sharing first impressions of these devices, so stay tuned.