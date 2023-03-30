OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is all set to launch in India on April 4. Although it is still a few days away from its debut, the company has been teasing the specifications and design of the phone via the official landing page on the OnePlus website. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has now confirmed the camera specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The smartphone will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite that was launched last year.

OnePlus has officially confirmed the camera specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The phone will ship with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary camera with a 3x lossless zoom feature. The company has claimed that the smartphone will let users click clearer and more colourful photos with greater detail.

Additionally, the company has also confirmed the phone's battery capacity along with the charging details. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Moreover, the smartphone's design and colour options have also been revealed. The phone will have one LED flash module on the back along with OnePlus branding. The teased colourways show the handset in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour shades.

Recently, the phone's price has also been tipped. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is said to be priced at Rs. 21,999 in India and EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in European markets. However, the storage options of the upcoming smartphone are yet to be revealed by the company, but it is speculated to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

