Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Hidden in Plain Sight: New Report Reveals Dozens of Nudify Apps in Major App Stores

Hidden in Plain Sight: New Report Reveals Dozens of Nudify Apps in Major App Stores

An Internet watchdog group has found multiple AI apps that can generate sexually suggestive content from uploaded images.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 January 2026 15:38 IST
Hidden in Plain Sight: New Report Reveals Dozens of Nudify Apps in Major App Stores

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Tom Sodoge

Google and Apple have reportedly removed several identified AI “nudifying” apps

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google’s Play Store is said to have 55 “nudifying” apps
  • Apple’s App Store is said to host 47 such AI apps
  • The identified apps have been downloaded over 705 million times
Advertisement

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative technology which has boosted multiple industries and tasks that could only be done manually earlier. However, it also comes with its share of downsides. One of them was exposed when, in December, xAI's chatbot Grok, which is integrated across X (formerly Twitter), started complying with requests to generate sexually suggestive image edits of users' photos. While developers have now improved the guardrails to limit such edits, it appears that AI-powered “nudifying” apps are mushrooming everywhere.

Multiple “Nudifying” AI Apps Surface Online

According to a report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), a research initiative by watchdog group Campaign for Accountability, dozens of AI-powered apps that generate either completely or partially undressed images and videos from uploaded photos have surfaced online. The report claims to have identified as many as 55 such apps in Google's Play Store and 47 apps in Apple's App Store.

The watchdog conducted an investigation and claims that these identified apps have collectively been downloaded more than 705 million times worldwide. Citing the app analytics firm AppMagic, it claimed that the apps have generated $117 million (roughly Rs. 1,074 crore) in revenue, highlighting that developers behind these apps are also profiting from such activities.

TTP claimed it found these apps by searching for keywords such as “nudify” and “undress” on both marketplaces. Some of these apps even appeared as top results. Gadgets 360 staff members also verified the claims in a couple of these apps on the Play Store and the App Store. To test the capability, we used fake models generated using AI.

Note: We have taken a conscious decision not to share the names of any of these apps to ensure they are not misused and that people's privacy is not violated.

As per the report, each of these apps provided the undressing feature as a free offering. While some of them stopped at just undressing, others are said to also recreate their likeness in pornographic situations. TTP claimed that it has shared a list of the identified apps with both Apple and Google

Gadgets 360 reached out to Google for comment, but the company did not respond at the time of writing. We will update the story in case they provide a statement.

Both companies did respond to CNBC. A Google spokesperson reportedly told the publication that several apps referenced in the report were suspended for violating its policies, and that the investigation was ongoing. On the other hand, an Apple spokesperson told CNBC that 28 apps identified in the report were removed.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI apps, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
New Aadhaar App Full Version Launched in India, Introduces Easy Mobile Number Updation, and More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Listed on US FCC Database With Support for Satellite Connectivity

Related Stories

Hidden in Plain Sight: New Report Reveals Dozens of Nudify Apps in Major App Stores
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Hypertension Notifications Are Now Available in These Countries
  2. UIDAI's New Aadhaar App Lets You Easily Update Mobile Number, Address
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Will Launch in These Colourways, Storage Options
  4. Google's Most Affordable Gemini Subscription Is Now Available Everywhere
  5. Amazon Axes 16,000 Jobs as It Pushes AI and Efficiency
  6. Ab Hoga Hisaab OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. NASA Tests Nuclear Rocket Engine Designed for Faster Deep-Space Missions
  8. BSNL Launches Bharat Connect Prepaid; Slashes BSNL Superstar Premium Price
  9. The Redmi Turbo 5 Will Be Powered by This New MediaTek Chip
  10. New ALMA Images Reveal Complex Rings Left Behind by Planet Formation
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Axes 16,000 Jobs as It Pushes AI and Efficiency
  2. Google AI Plus Plan Expanded Globally as the Most Affordable Gemini Subscription
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Colourways and Memory Configurations Listed on Amazon
  4. New ALMA Images Reveal Complex Rings Left Behind by Planet Formation
  5. BSNL Bharat Connect Prepaid Plan With 365-Day Validity Launched; Telco's BSNL Superstar Premium Plan Gets Price Cut
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Listed on US FCC Database With Support for Satellite Connectivity
  7. NASA Tests Nuclear Rocket Engine Designed for Faster Deep-Space Missions
  8. Hidden in Plain Sight: New Report Reveals Dozens of Nudify Apps in Major App Stores
  9. New Aadhaar App Full Version Launched in India, Introduces Easy Mobile Number Updation, and More
  10. Redmi Turbo 5 Chipset, Display and Other Key Features Confirmed Ahead of January 29 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »