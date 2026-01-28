Technology News
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Colourways and Memory Configurations Listed on Amazon

Redmi Note 15 Pro series is currently available for pre-order in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 January 2026 17:15 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Colourways and Memory Configurations Listed on Amazon

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 15 Pro series will feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G will be offered in three colourways
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G will feature a 6,580mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro series will ship with up to an IP69K rating
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Note 15 Pro+ 5G are scheduled to be launched in India later this week by the Xiaomi sub-brand. The handsets are currently available for pre-order in the country. Ahead of their debut, Redmi has listed the smartphones on an e-commerce platform, confirming the colour options and storage configurations. Both phones are confirmed to be available in three colourways. While the Note 15 Pro 5G will be sold in two storage options, the Note 15 Pro+ 5G will be sold in three RAM and storage configurations. The two upcoming Redmi phones will carry 200-megapixel primary rear cameras and offer up to an IP69-rated dust and water resistance.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Colourways, RAM and Storage Configurations

According to its listing on Amazon, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India in Carbon Black, Mirage Blue, and Silver Ash colourways. The upcoming handset will be available for purchase in the country in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations.

redmi note 15 pro storage colourways inline Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G will be available in three colourways.
Photo Credit: Amazon/ Redmi

 

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G will be sold in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue shades, and 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage options. Currently available for pre-order, both handsets will go on sale in the country on February 3 via the e-commerce platform.

redmi note 15 pro plus storage colourways inline Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G will be offered in three RAM and storage options.
Photo Credit: Amazon/ Redmi

 

The listings for both smartphones also confirm various specifications, including the chipset and battery of the standard Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G model. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. It will be backed by a 6,580mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 18W reverse charging.

It will sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K Ultra QHD AMOLED display, delivering up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. We also know that the display on the Redmi Note 15 Pro is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and the handset has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance ratings. It will be equipped with a 200-megapixel rear camera

The Xiaomi sub-brand recently announced that the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be launched in India on January 29. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to share the display, ingress protection ratings, and design with the vanilla Note 15 Pro 5G model. However, the Pro+ variant will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

It will pack a 6,500mAh silicon carbon battery, and feature 100W HyperCharge wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging support. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G will also launch with the IceLoop Cooling system to control the temperatures.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Colourways and Memory Configurations Listed on Amazon
