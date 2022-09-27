Technology News
loading

Oracle to Pay About $23 Million to Resolve Another SEC Bribery Case Involving India Unit

Oracle's Turkey and UAE units also used slush funds to pay for foreign officials to attend technology conferences in violation of Oracle policies

By Reuters |  Updated: 27 September 2022 23:28 IST
Oracle to Pay About $23 Million to Resolve Another SEC Bribery Case Involving India Unit

Photo Credit: Reuters

Oracle, in 2012, agreed to pay a $2 million fine to settle charges of side funds by Oracle India

Highlights
  • The SEC case covered alleged wrongdoing from 2014 to 2019
  • Oracle agreed to pay a $15 million (nearly Rs. 120 crore) civil fine
  • Oracle did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle

Oracle will pay about $23 million (nearly Rs. 190 crore) to resolve charges that its units in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and India used slush funds to bribe foreign officials in order to win business, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

The case covered alleged wrongdoing from 2014 to 2019, and is the second time the SEC charged Oracle with violating the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), an anti-bribery law.

According to the regulator, Oracle's Turkey and UAE units also used slush funds to pay for foreign officials to attend technology conferences in violation of Oracle policies.

Employees of the Turkey unit also used the funds to pay for the officials' spouses and children to accompany them, or take side trips to Los Angeles and Napa Valley, California, the SEC said.

"The creation of off-book slush funds inherently gives rise to the risk those funds will be used improperly, which is exactly what happened here," Charles Cain, Chief of the SEC's FCPA unit, said in a statement.

Oracle, based in Austin, Texas, agreed to pay a $15 million (nearly Rs. 120 crore) civil fine and about $7.9 million (nearly Rs. 60 crore) of disgorgement and interest. It did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

"The conduct outlined by the SEC is contrary to our core values and clear policies, and if we identify such behavior, we will take appropriate action," Oracle spokesman Michael Egbert said.

In 2012, Oracle agreed to pay a $2 million (nearly Rs. 16 crore) fine to settle SEC charges concerning the creation of millions of dollars of unauthorised side funds by Oracle India from 2005 to 2007.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oracle, SEC
Walmart Launches Online Game Worlds in Roblox as 'Testing Ground' for Potential Metaverse Entry

Related Stories

Oracle to Pay About $23 Million to Resolve Another SEC Bribery Case Involving India Unit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.