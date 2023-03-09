Sony has rolled out a new PS5 update bringing Discord integration and support for variable refresh rate (VRR) at 1440p resolution. Originally tested in beta, the feature will now allow players to answer Discord calls from their console, albeit after transferring the call from their PC or phone app over to the system. Before that, however, users will be expected to link their Discord account by navigating to ‘Linked Services' in the PS5 settings. The hefty version 7 update also brings a screen-sharing functionality, the ability to record gameplay via voice commands, and an option to transfer saved data across PlayStation consoles.

As per a report by The Verge, the Discord integration currently allows for voice calls and doesn't include text messages or the ability to access servers. To be fair, it took Xbox a fair bit of time before it integrated Discord directly onto the console in November last year, allowing you to access the options directly on an Xbox system. So hopefully, for PlayStation, this is just the first step in the right direction.

PS5's new Discord integration is great for cross-play, enabling smooth voice communication across platforms, given it's a third-party app. Once set up, players can control their volume, mute audio, or minimise it while they continue playing their game(s).

The new update also promises smoother performance when using VRR-compatible HDMI 2.1 displays. This technology aims to dynamically sync the refresh rate of the connected display to that of the PS5 console, minimising frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Players can also start or request a friend to share their screens, directly from the user profile. Furthermore, you can now join a friend's gaming session by selecting the profile and hitting ‘Join Game' from the menu. Akin to Steam, the home screen of a selected game will now show a ‘Friends Who Play' tile, displaying who else in your friend list owns the same game.

The 1.1GB update also eases saved data migration through a pop-up notification that appears when installing a PS4 game on the PS5. Once the console recognises the saved data available on the PlayStation Network's (PSN) cloud storage, it will give players the option to download and sync it for future use. Of course, online save storage requires a PS Plus subscription. Then there's the PS5–PS5 data transfer feature, which lets you quickly and easily move any games, saved data, user profiles, settings, and screenshots to another system through local Wi-Fi or a LAN cable.

PS5 owners in the US and UK can are getting a game capture preview that allows for hands-free recording via voice commands. Simply saying, “Hey PlayStation, capture that!” will save a small video clip from the most recent gameplay. Clip duration is based on personal settings, and can range anywhere from 15 seconds to an entire hour. Alternatively, you can say, “Hey PlayStation, start recording!” to manually start a gameplay capture, which will go on until you request it to stop. You can read the entire list of new features included in PS5's 7 update by visiting the official PlayStation blog.

