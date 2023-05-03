Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Uber Records 29 Percent Jump in Quarterly Revenues With Much Higher Gross Bookings Amid Rising Demand

Uber Records 29 Percent Jump in Quarterly Revenues With Much Higher Gross Bookings Amid Rising Demand

Uber is also investing in delivery of items such as groceries and alcohol as a growth venture.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 May 2023 14:22 IST
Uber Records 29 Percent Jump in Quarterly Revenues With Much Higher Gross Bookings Amid Rising Demand

Photo Credit: Reuters

Uber's gross bookings and trips growth exceeded typical seasonal trends in the Americas

Highlights
  • AI programs have allowed for more precise estimated arrival times
  • The newer technologies are also ensuring faster onboarding times
  • Uber aims to use large data models to power improved user experiences

Uber shares rocketed higher early Tuesday after the ride-hailing and delivery company reported a jump in revenues amid rising demand.

Pointing to robust activity in numerous markets, the company reported a 29 percent jump in first-quarter revenues to $8.8 billion (roughly Rs. 72,000 crore), with much higher gross bookings in both mobility and delivery.

Uber reported a loss of $157 million (roughly Rs. 1,300 crore). That translated into a loss of eight cents per share, a penny better than analyst expectations.

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company is working to reach profitability by "optimizing every single line item" across its business, according to prepared remarks.

Gross bookings and trips growth exceeded typical seasonal trends in the United States, Canada and Latin America, Khosrowshahi said.

He said "cutting edge" artificial intelligence programs have allowed for more precise estimated arrival times and faster onboarding times.

"We are still in the early stages of using large data models to power improved user experiences and efficiencies across our platforms, with much more to come," he said.

Uber is also investing in delivery of items such as groceries and alcohol as a growth venture.

The company expects headcount to be "flat to down through the coming quarters" as it seeks to rein in costs.

Shares rose 5.8 percent to $34.63 (roughly Rs. 2,800) in early trading.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Transportaion, Uber share, Cab service
Technology Industry Allowing 'Deluge' of Misinformation to Drown Out Reliable Information, RSF Says

Related Stories

Uber Records 29 Percent Jump in Quarterly Revenues With Much Higher Gross Bookings Amid Rising Demand
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G (2023), Moto G Stylus (2023) Debut With 5,000mAh Battery: Details
  2. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  3. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  4. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  7. Elon Musk Threatens to Reassign Dormant NPR Twitter Handle to Another User
  8. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  9. Google Pixel 7a Unboxing Images Tip These Colour Options
  10. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
#Latest Stories
  1. Bengali Detective Thriller Series 'Shabash Feluda' Releases May 5 on Zee5
  2. US Government May Impose Disciplinary 30 Percent Taxes on Crypto Miners: Details
  3. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Uber Records 29 Percent Jump in Quarterly Revenues With Much Higher Gross Bookings Amid Rising Demand
  5. Technology Industry Allowing 'Deluge' of Misinformation to Drown Out Reliable Information, RSF Says
  6. Lava Agni 2 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC: All Details
  7. Google Pixel 7a Promo Images Leak Online, Suggests 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  8. Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  9. Coinbase Launches International Exchange for Crypto Derivatives Amid Rising Tensions with US Regulators
  10. Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Arrive in Three Additional Colour Options: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.