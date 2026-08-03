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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Laptop Deals Teased Ahead of Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 will begin on August 7.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 17:12 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Laptop Deals Teased Ahead of Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

During the sale, AI-powered laptops will be available with discounts of up to 40 percent

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Highlights
  • Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is set to kick off later this week
  • Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus laptops are confirmed to be part of the sale
  • buyers will be able to take advantage of bank offers in the sale
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Amazon's Great Freedom Sale will begin later this week, and the e-commerce platform has started teasing some of the laptop deals ahead of the event. Amazon's dedicated microsite for the sale reveals that the latest AI-powered laptops will be available with discounts of up to 40 percent. Companies like Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus will offer the latest laptops at discounted prices. You can find offers on models with the latest processors and high refresh-rate displays. Besides the regular discounts, shoppers can take advantage of bank offers, exchange bonuses, and other payment-related discounts.

This year's Amazon Great Freedom Sale will go live at 12:00am IST on August 7. During the sale, HDFC Bank Credit Card and EasyEMI customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases. Customers can also avail cashback rewards and coupon discounts. Further, there will be exchange discounts and Amazon Pay offers.

 Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get up to a five percent discount and welcome rewards worth up to Rs. 2,500 on purchases. Prime users will get additional offers.

We've already pointed out the best deals on projectors and smartphones. Now, here's a look at the best deals on laptops customers will be able to grab in the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Popular models like Asus Zenbook 14, HP 14, Dell 15, and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 will be discounted in the sale. The platform has yet to reveal the final prices of select models. 

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Offers on Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Asus Zenbook 14 Rs. 1,35,990 Rs. 1,17,990 Buy Now
HP 14  (Intel Core Ultra 5 125H) Rs. 83,566 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook S14 (Intel Core Ultra 5 225H) Rs. 98,990 Rs. 9,XX,990 Buy Now
Dell 15 Rs. 78,409 Rs. 6X,X90 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 1,80,690 Rs. XX,990 Buy Now
Acer Aspire One Rs. 71,999 Rs. 3X,990 Buy Now
HP OmniBook 5 OLED Rs. 83,704 Rs. 76,990 Buy Now
Asus Chromebook CX1405 (2026) Rs. 51,990 Rs. 33,990 Buy Now
 
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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