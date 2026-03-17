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  • AirPods Max 2 Launched in India With H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, and 20 Hour Battery Life: Price, Specifications

AirPods Max 2 Launched in India With H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, and 20-Hour Battery Life: Price, Specifications

AirPods Max 2 are claimed to offer up to one and a half times more effective Active Noise Cancellation compared to the original model.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 March 2026 08:45 IST
AirPods Max 2 Launched in India With H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, and 20-Hour Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's latest over-ear headphones are available in five colourways

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Highlights
  • AirPods Max 2 have been launched for Rs 67,900 in India
  • India availability begins March 25
  • The headphones are powered by Apple's H2 chip
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AirPods Max 2 were launched on Monday as Apple's latest over-ear headphones. The successor to AirPods Max has been introduced five years after the original model's debut and two years after the refreshed model appeared. They are powered by the new H2 chip, which also powers the latest-generation AirPods Pro. According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, the updated model delivers improvements to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency mode, and overall audio performance, while retaining the original AirPods Max's premium design. The headphones also gain enhanced computational audio capabilities and deeper integration with Apple's ecosystem.

AirPods Max 2 Price in India, Availability

The price of the AirPods Max in India is set at Rs. 67,900. They are available in five colour options --- Blue, Midnight, Orange, Purple, and Starlight. Customers in the US and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to order the headphones starting March 25 via Apple's official website and the Apple Store app. The product will begin arriving at customers' homes and be available in retail stores early next month.

Apple is also offering additional services with the new headphones. Customers can opt for AppleCare+ or, in the US, AppleCare One, which provides coverage for accidental damage, theft and loss (on eligible products), battery replacement, and 24/7 support from Apple experts.

New subscribers also get three months of Apple Music for free with the purchase of the AirPods Max 2.

AirPods Max 2 Features, Specifications

The AirPods Max 2 are powered by Apple's H2 chip, replacing the H1 chip used in the previous model. The company claims its new headphones deliver up to one and a half times more effective Active Noise Cancellation, helping block out environmental sounds such as airplane engines and commuter noise. The Transparency mode has also been improved with new digital signal processing, which is said to make ambient sound more natural while keeping users aware of their surroundings.

With its latest-generation headphones, Apple has upgraded the audio pipeline by adding a new high-dynamic-range amplifier, delivering cleaner sound with improved bass response, more accurate mids, and clearer highs. The headphones are claimed to support 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio when connected via USB Type-C, along with ultra-low latency audio for gaming and professional workflows. The product continues to support Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

The Cupertino-based tech giant also announced several new intelligent features coming to the AirPods Max 2. These include Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts noise-control levels based on the surroundings, and Conversation Awareness, which lowers playback volume when the user starts speaking.

Additionally, the headphones support Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence, enabling users to communicate across languages in real time. Additionally, Voice Isolation is claimed to improve call clarity by prioritising the user's voice while reducing background noise.

For creators, Apple has introduced studio-quality audio recording, while a camera remote function lets users take photos or control video recording using the Digital Crown. Other features include Loud Sound Reduction, Personalised Volume, and new Siri interactions that allow users to respond to Siri with head gestures.

The company claims up to 20 hours of listening time with ANC and Spatial Audio enabled on the AirPods Max 2. The headphones also support fast charging. According to Apple, the new headphones use 100 percent recycled rare-earth elements in magnets, 100 percent recycled polyester in ear cushions, and recycled gold and tin in circuit boards. The packaging is claimed to be fully fibre-based and recyclable, in line with Apple's broader Apple 2030 carbon neutrality goals.

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Further reading: AirPods Max 2, AirPods Max 2 Price in India, AirPods Max 2 Launch, Apple, AirPods Max 2 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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