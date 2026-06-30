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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price in India Revealed Days After Launch: Key Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G will go on sale in India on July 3 in Black, Light Green, and Light Pink colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2026 14:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price in India Revealed Days After Launch: Key Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G features a 12-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 5G features a Snapdragon chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 5G packs a 5,000mAh
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 5G carries a triple rear camera unit
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The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G was launched in India and other markets on June 25. Days after its unveiling, the South Korean tech giant has revealed the prices, launch offers, availability details, and storage configurations of its new smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G will go on sale in India next month in three colourways and three storage options. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 6 series chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. It carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. The Galaxy A27 5G also ships with Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price in India, Availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is priced at Rs. 28,999 for the base variant, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 31,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line option, which offers 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 37,499. The tech giant is offering a cashback of Rs. 3,000 with cards of select banks and UPI transactions.

The handset is scheduled to go on sale in India on July 3 via the Samsung online store and select e-commerce platforms. The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G (Read our first impressions here) is offered in Black, Light Green, and Light Pink colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is a dual SIM handset that ships with Android 16-based One UI 8.5. The company promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the smartphone. It sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 16 million colours, up to 800 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Victus+ protection.

Powering the new Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is Qualcomm's 4nm octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The handset also features up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The company claims that the phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 162.4×78.2×7.8mm and weighs about 200g.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G boasts a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera island. The handset features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation. It also carries a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, along with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, the Galaxy A27 5G sports a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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