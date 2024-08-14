Acer Chromebook Plus 15 and Chromebook Plus 14 were launched in India on Wednesday as the company's latest laptop models aimed at standard users as well as enterprise and education customers. These new Chromebook models are equipped with Full-HD LCD displays and are powered by Intel and AMD Ryzen processors along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Acer also says that the Chromebook Plus 15 and Chromebook Plus 14 include Google's applications and features powered by the company's Gemini AI.

Acer Chromebook Plus 15, Chromebook Plus 14 Price in India

Pricing for the Chromebook Plus 15 begins at Rs. 44,990 for the base 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Chromebook Plus 14 starts at Rs. 35,990. These laptops can be customised with processor, memory, storage, and display configurations for enterprise customers, according to the company.

Acer says that the new Chromebook Plus 15 and Chromebook Plus 14 models will be available for purchase via the company's own retail stores, its online store, Flipkart, and Amazon. It will also be sold via Croma, Vijay Sales, and other retail outlets in the country.

Acer Chromebook Plus 15, Chromebook Plus 14 Specifications

Both the Acer Chromebook Plus 15 and Chromebook Plus 14 run on Chrome OS and sport 14-inch and 15.6-inch Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screens. They offer support for Gemini AI features as well as other AI features from Google such as Google Photos Magic Eraser, Wallpaper generation, and AI-created video backgrounds.

Acer Chromebook Plus 14

The Chromebook Plus 14 is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 7000 series APU, while the Chromebook Plus 15 model is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. The 14-inch model features up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the larger laptop has up to 16GB of faster LPDDR5X memory.

You get up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage on the new Chromebook Plus models from Acer (the 14-inch model only has 256GB of storage), and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Both models have two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a MicroSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

These laptops pack a 3 cell 53Whr battery that can be charged at 65W and have a MIL-STD 810H durability rating. The Acer Chromebook Plus 15 measures 360.6x238.4x19.95mm and weighs 1.68kg, while the Chromebook Plus 14 measures 326.87x224.93x20.5mm and weighs 1.43kg.