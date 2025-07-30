Technology News
Acer Nitro Lite 16 Launched in India With Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU: Price, Specifications

Acer Nitro Lite 16 is available in a single Pearl White colourway.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 July 2025 14:31 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Nitro Lite 16 features highlighted WASD keys

Highlights
  • Acer Nitro Lite 16 runs on Windows 11
  • The laptop has a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key
  • The Acer Nitro Lite 16 packs a 53Wh battery that supports 100W charging
Acer Nitro Lite 16 was launched in India on Wednesday, and the latest gaming laptop from the company is equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of video memory. It features a 16-inch IPS LCD screen that refreshes at 165Hz and two built-in stereo speakers. The Nitro Lite 16 runs on Windows 11, and it has a 3-cell 53Wh Li-ion battery that can be charged using a 100W USB-PD adapter.

Acer Nitro Lite 16 Price in India, Availability

Acer Nitro Lite 16 price in India starts at Rs. 79,990 for the base model, which has an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU and 16GB of RAM. Another variant with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor is priced at Rs. 89,999.

nitro lite 16 acer inline Acer Nitro Lite 16

Acer Nitro Lite 16
Photo Credit: Acer

 

The laptop is listed on the company's website in a single Pearl White colourway, and it will also be available to purchase via Acer's retail stores across the country, and e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.

Acer Nitro Lite 16 Specifications, Features

The Nitro Lite 16 ships with Windows 11, and it sports a 16-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop is equipped with up to Intel Core i7-13620H processors with a RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, along with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD storage.

There are two stereo speakers and a Full-HD camera, with a privacy shutter on the Acer Nitro Lite 16. The laptop offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. It has a USB 3.2 Gen a port, a USB 3.2 port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a combo audio jack.

Acer has equipped the Nitro Lite with a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key. It packs a 53Wh battery with support for 100W charging. It measures 362.2×248.47×22.9mm and weighs 1.95kg.

Acer Nitro Lite 16 Laptop

Acer Nitro Lite 16 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050
Weight 1.95 kg
David Delima
David Delima
