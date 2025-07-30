Ulefone has unveiled a new series of rugged smartphones, namely the Ulefone Armor 33 and the Armor 33 Pro. The phones are backed by massive 22,500mAh batteries, which are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge. The triple rear camera setup on the handsets include a 64-megapixel night vision cameras. The phones are said to meet IP68+IP69K dust and water resistance ratings and offer military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certifications as well. The Armor 33 series phones feature 118dB speakers and Infinite Halo 2.0 RGB lights.

Ulefone Armor 33 Series Availability

The prices of the Ulefone Armor 33 series smartphones have not yet been announced. The company confirmed that buyers in select global markets will be able to get the Armor 33 and the Armor 33 Pro via the official site and AliExpress with up to 50 percent discount, starting August 18.

Ulefone Armor 33 Series Specifications, Features

The Ulefone Armor 33 series phones sport 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, 700 nits brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Pro variant has an additional 3.4-inch HD+ (412x960 pixels) IPS LCD screen at the back, with a 60Hz refresh rate and 600 nits brightness. Meanwhile, instead of a secondary display at the back, the base variant has an inbuilt 1,100 Lumens LED light unit.

Ulefone Armor 33 is powered by a MediaTek Helio 100 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Pro version gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset coupled with 16GB of RAM. Both phones support 512GB of onboard storage and run on stock Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Ulefone claims that the Armor 33 series handsets meet IP68 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The phones have a military-grade MIL-STD-810H drop-resistant durability certification as well. They are equipped with 118dB speakers and Infinite Halo 2.0 RGB lights. For security, they have a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button. They carry an additional customisable key and a dedicated camera button.

For optics, the Ulefone Armor 33 series has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 64-megapixel night vision camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. At the front, the phones have a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Ulefone Armor 33 Pro and Armor 33 are backed by 22,500mAh batteries with 66W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging support. The Pro variant supports 5G, while the vanilla version only supports 4G connectivity.