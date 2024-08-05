Apple has been speculated to be working on foldable devices for years now. Even though its competitors in the smartphone market, mainly Samsung and Google, have dabbled in the world of foldables, the iPhone maker seems to have remained resistant to peer pressure, focussing on bringing simpler enhancements to its iPhone models. However, a market analyst now suggests this could change soon, with Apple planning to introduce two foldable devices in 2026, the first of which could be an iPad-MacBook hybrid device.

Foldable Apple Devices

According to investor notes from Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), an analyst associated with the Haitong International Securities Group, Apple has plans to enter the foldable device market starting with the launch of two devices in 2026. The first device is speculated to be a hybrid of two popular Apple devices: iPad and a MacBook, featuring an 18.8-inch display when unfolded.

The other device is said to be a foldable iPhone. This claim corroborates a previous report which suggested that the Cupertino-based company was developing a foldable iPhone that may debut with the iPhone 18 series in 2026. This purported device could adopt a clamshell design, similar to the one seen with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Pu's research notes also suggest that the iPad-MacBook hybrid will be the first foldable launched by Apple in Q2 2026. While it was previously reported to enter mass production next year, the analyst claims it may not be the case anymore.

Its debut is reported to be followed by the introduction of the foldable iPhone model, which was previously speculated to be alongside the iPhone 18 series in the second half of the aforementioned year. The handset has previously been reported to feature either 7.9-inch or 8.3-inch displays, with Samsung allegedly being contacted to become the primary supplier of the screens.

Notably, Apple was reported to be developing “at least” two iPhone prototypes with a clamshell design in February. At the time, it was speculated that Apple engineers had the aim of developing an iPhone that would be “as thin as current iPhone models”, but were met with constraints due to the battery and display components occupying substantial space.