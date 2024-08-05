Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple May Launch Two Foldable Devices in 2026 Including an iPad MacBook Hybrid, Suggests Analyst

Apple May Launch Two Foldable Devices in 2026 Including an iPad-MacBook Hybrid, Suggests Analyst

Jeff Pu’s research notes to investors suggest that the purported iPad-MacBook hybrid device will be the first foldable launched by Apple in Q2 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 August 2024 15:01 IST
Apple May Launch Two Foldable Devices in 2026 Including an iPad-MacBook Hybrid, Suggests Analyst

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is speculated to launch a foldable iPhone alongside the launch of its iPhone 18 series

Highlights
  • Analyst suggests Apple is developing a clamshell-style iPhone
  • Apple's first foldable device is speculated to launch in Q2 2026
  • The purported device may feature an 18.8-inch display when unfolded
Advertisement

Apple has been speculated to be working on foldable devices for years now. Even though its competitors in the smartphone market, mainly Samsung and Google, have dabbled in the world of foldables, the iPhone maker seems to have remained resistant to peer pressure, focussing on bringing simpler enhancements to its iPhone models. However, a market analyst now suggests this could change soon, with Apple planning to introduce two foldable devices in 2026, the first of which could be an iPad-MacBook hybrid device.

Foldable Apple Devices

According to investor notes from Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), an analyst associated with the Haitong International Securities Group, Apple has plans to enter the foldable device market starting with the launch of two devices in 2026. The first device is speculated to be a hybrid of two popular Apple devices: iPad and a MacBook, featuring an 18.8-inch display when unfolded.

The other device is said to be a foldable iPhone. This claim corroborates a previous report which suggested that the Cupertino-based company was developing a foldable iPhone that may debut with the iPhone 18 series in 2026. This purported device could adopt a clamshell design, similar to the one seen with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Pu's research notes also suggest that the iPad-MacBook hybrid will be the first foldable launched by Apple in Q2 2026. While it was previously reported to enter mass production next year, the analyst claims it may not be the case anymore.

Its debut is reported to be followed by the introduction of the foldable iPhone model, which was previously speculated to be alongside the iPhone 18 series in the second half of the aforementioned year. The handset has previously been reported to feature either 7.9-inch or 8.3-inch displays, with Samsung allegedly being contacted to become the primary supplier of the screens.

Notably, Apple was reported to be developing “at least” two iPhone prototypes with a clamshell design in February. At the time, it was speculated that Apple engineers had the aim of developing an iPhone that would be “as thin as current iPhone models”, but were met with constraints due to the battery and display components occupying substantial space.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Foldable iPhone, Foldable iPad, iPhone folding phone, Apple Foldable iPhone, apple foldable ipad, Apple Foldable MacBook, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iQoo Z9s 5G, iQoo Z9s Pro 5G Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 21 India Launch

Related Stories

Apple May Launch Two Foldable Devices in 2026 Including an iPad-MacBook Hybrid, Suggests Analyst
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Pre-Order Offers Tipped
  2. Infinix Note 40X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC Debuts in India
  3. Moto G85 Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy F14 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Phones Revealed
  6. iQoo Z9s 5G Series Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed
  7. Infinix Note 40X Review
  8. Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 May Be a Boon for Travellers Due to This Feature
  9. Apple Intelligence Delays Won't Affect iPhone 16 Launch Timeline: Report
  10. Infinix X Watch 3 Series Design Renders Leaked; May Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch SE 2024 to Reportedly Be Aimed at Kids, Offer a Large Variety of Colour Options
  2. Apple May Launch Two Foldable Devices in 2026 Including an iPad-MacBook Hybrid, Suggests Analyst
  3. iQoo Z9s 5G, iQoo Z9s Pro 5G Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 21 India Launch
  4. Gemini AI Olympics Ad Receives Backlash Online, Google Reportedly Takes It Down
  5. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Bring Hidden Camera Detection Capability to Its Smartphones: Report
  6. Infinix X Watch 3 Series Design Renders Leaked; Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Inbook Air Pro
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Gameplay Leaks, Showing Maps, Movement and More
  8. OpenAI Reportedly Withholding ChatGPT Text Detection Tool Due to Fear of Backlash
  9. Infinix Note 40X 5G With Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Hit Hard by Economic Turbulence, Altcoins Follow Suit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »