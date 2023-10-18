Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 17.1 Update Includes Fix for Purported Screen Burn in Bug, Fixes Significant Location Privacy Bug: Report

iOS 17.1 Update Includes Fix for Purported Screen Burn-in Bug, Fixes Significant Location Privacy Bug: Report

Apple will also fix a bug that affected the default keyboard on iOS 17, making more responsive with the iOS 17.1 update.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2023 15:30 IST
iOS 17.1 Update Includes Fix for Purported Screen Burn-in Bug, Fixes Significant Location Privacy Bug: Report

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays

Highlights
  • iOS 171. is expected to roll out to all users on October 24
  • The update is expected to fix an iPhone 15 Pro screen retention issue
  • The iOS 17.1 update will also bring some new features to the Music app
Advertisement

iOS 17.1 is expected to arrive next week as the first notable update since iOS 17 was rolled out to users in September. The iPhone maker has also rolled out the release candidate for the update to beta testers, ahead of the release. Aside from new features coming to Apple's mobile operating system, the company is also introducing fixes for two issues that were present on iOS 17 and are affecting customers. An image retention bug that affected some iPhone models has reportedly been resolved, while Apple's default iOS keyboard will also be much snappier after the update.

MacRumors reports that the iOS 17.1 update will fix a bug that "may cause display image persistence," citing the feature notes for the release candidate (RC) for the next software update that is now available to test via the public beta channel. The company is expected to roll out the iOS 17.1 update to eligible iPhone models on October 24.

iphone 15 pro max burn in reddit grantg900 iphone 15 burn in

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Reddit

 

Users have reported screen burn-in issues on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models — on various platforms, including Apple's forums and Reddit — weeks after the phones were launched. While it was suggested that the iPhone 15 models could be impacted by a hardware issue that was causing the alleged burn-in issue, it appears that the next software update will contain a fix for the issue.

Apple's next iOS 17.1 update will also resolve a privacy issue that was previously flagged by security researchers that affects the Significant Locations setting. iOS 17 reset the location-related setting to default when pairing an Apple Watch or transferring data from Apple's wearable, according to the MacRumors report. This issue has reportedly been resolved, along with issues affecting the default keyboard on iOS 17.

Earlier this month, Apple fixed a bug that affected the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that could cause the phone to overheat while it was in use. At the time, the company acknowledged that there was a bug that could allow the iPhone 15 Pro models — that are equipped with Apple's latest A17 Pro chip — to get warm, while some apps like Uber and Instagram, that were not optimised for the new chip and iOS 17, could exacerbate the issue. These issues have reportedly been resolved with the recently released iOS 17.0.3 update.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 17, iOS 17.7 update, iOS 17 update, iOS 17 bugs, iOS 17 screen burn in, iOS 17 screen bug, iOS 17 keyboard bug, iOS 17 significant locations, iOS 17 privacy bug, iOS 17 privacy, iOS, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy S24+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Faster Than Galaxy S23 Ultra, Suggests Vulkan Test

Related Stories

iOS 17.1 Update Includes Fix for Purported Screen Burn-in Bug, Fixes Significant Location Privacy Bug: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  2. Honor Play 8T With Large 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Nothing OS 2.0.4 Rolling Out for Nothing Phone 1 With New Features
  4. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  5. Vivo Y200 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  6. OnePlus 12 Display Might Be Brighter Than Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 15 Pro
  7. OnePlus Open First Look Video Shows Off Hinge Design, Durability
  8. Apple Pencil (2023) With USB Type-C Port Launched at This Price
  9. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Only Offer Up to 5x Optical Zoom
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Refresh 24-Inch iMac Next Year, Higher-End iMac With Mini-LED Display Coming in 2025: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. iOS 17.1 Update Includes Fix for Purported Screen Burn-in Bug, Fixes Significant Location Privacy Bug: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Faster Than Galaxy S23 Ultra, Suggests Vulkan Test
  4. Netflix Geeked Week 2023 Announced, Lineup Includes Stranger Things, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Might Not Be as Bright as OnePlus 12, Leaked Specifications Suggest
  6. Honor Play 8T With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 2.0.4 Update With New Features, Bug Fixes
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Value Above $28,000 Despite Losses Hitting ETH, BNB
  9. Oppenheimer Sets Digital and 4K Blu-Ray Release Date for November, Includes Over 3 Hours of Special Features
  10. Elon Musk’s X to Test $1 Annual Subscription Fee for Liking, Reposting and Quoting Posts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »