Apple Updates MacBook Shopping Flow With Ability to Configure Chip, Display Size, and More

The prices update dynamically to reflect how the selected upgrades affect the final cost of the Mac after each step.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 February 2026 12:29 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The Apple Store India and global websites now display the updated purchase flow

Highlights
  • Customers now select a base Mac model before further customisation
  • Configuration options are shown gradually instead of all at once
  • The process now mirrors how iPhone and iPad models are purchased
Apple has silently updated its online store to simplify the process of buying a Mac. The change is aimed at reducing complexity during checkout by eliminating the complexity of Mac configurations that users face during the buying process. The updated Apple Store website now guides them through their Mac or MacBook purchases in a step-by-step manner, similar to how iPhone and iPad models are currently sold on the online store.

Mac Purchases Simplified

Up until now, the traditional process of buying a Mac involved navigating through multiple configuration options, such as processor, memory, storage, and, on a single page. For buyers who were not technically very proficient, it made a simple purchase highly complex. The Cupertino-based tech giant has now designed the Mac purchase flow to prioritise simplicity (via MacWorld).

mac purchase apple store Apple

Updated Mac purchase flow on the Apple Store India website

Instead of presenting all configuration options at once, the updated interface allows customers to first select a base model. After that, they can choose the colour, processor variant, and power option. The subsequent customisation options include the amount of unified memory, SSD storage, the type of stand, and Ethernet capabilities.

The updated Apple Store interface also presents compatible accessories, like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. Creators who use Apple's suite of apps can bundle Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro licenses via the page, and it will come pre-installed on their Mac.

As users move through each step, the prices update dynamically to reflect how the selected upgrades affect the final cost of the Mac. This eliminates the need to compare different configurations and their prices manually.

The rest of the checkout process remains the same. Customers are still shown an estimated time of delivery and pick-up options before the payment, enabling them to receive their purchase at their convenience. Apple's updated approach mirrors the iPhone and iPad buying process, where users can simply select a model, colour, and storage capacity, before checkout.

If customers require help with their purchase, they can avail of Apple's ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video' services. It connects them with knowledgeable Apple Specialists over a video call to get personalised buying recommendations, compare different product models, see available purchase options, and learn more about Apple devices.

Shaurya Tomer
