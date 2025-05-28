Technology News
Asus ROG G700, TUF Gaming T500 Gaming Desktops Launched in India Alongside V400 AIO PCs

Asus says its new AIO PCs are aimed at home users and professionals.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 14:05 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG G700 price in India is set at Rs. 3,59,990

Highlights
  • Asus desktops are powered by up to Core Ultra 9 chipsets
  • The V400 AIO PCs come with 27-inch anti-glare screens
  • The desktops and AIO PCs are available at brand stores and other retailer
Asus on Monday launched several gaming desktops and all-in-one (AIO) PCs in India. The Asus TUF Gaming T500 and ROG G700 desktops cater to gamers, equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Prime GPUs. Meanwhile, the new Asus V440VA and V470VA AIO PCs, part of the V400 AIO PC lineup, offer 27-inch screens and up to Intel Core i7 chipsets. Asus says its AIO PCs are aimed at home users, professionals, retailers, and enterprise use cases, enhanced by their space-saving design.

Asus ROG G700, TUF Gaming T500, V440VA and V470VA Price in India

Asus ROG G700 price in India is set at Rs. 3,59,990 and the TUF Gaming T500 gaming desktop costs Rs. 84,900. Meanwhile, the Asus V440VA and V470VA AIO PCs are priced at Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 51,990, respectively.

As per the company, the Asus ROG 700 will be available via AES, ROG Stores, ASUS Eshop, and Amazon. Meanwhile, the other desktops and AIO PCs will also be made available for purchase at authorised retail partners.

Asus ROG G700, TUF Gaming T500 Specifications

The Asus ROG G700 is the company's premium gaming desktop offering. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Prime 16GB GDDR7 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 SODIMM RAM, and 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The gaming desktop has a B860 motherboard and an 850W Gold PSU.

On the front, it gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, a mic-in port, an USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. It also features an RJ45 gigabit Ethernet port, one DisplayPort 1.4, three 3.5mm headphone jacks, four USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port. The gaming desktop comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. The company claims Asus ROG G700's chassis has a compact form factor and is equipped with RGB lighting.

Meanwhile, the Asus TUF T500 is equipped with an Intel Core i5-13420H processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6 GPU, 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. The gaming desktop has the same I/O ports on the front as the Asus ROG G700. On the back, it features an RJ45 gigabit Ethernet port, one HDMI 1.4 port, one DisplayPort 1.4, one 7.1 channel audio port, a Kensington Lock, and four USB 2.0 Type-A ports. It is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 capabilities.

Asus V440VA, V470VA Specifications

The Asus V440VA and V470VA are part of the new V400 AIO lineup. The AIO PCs sport a 27-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare screen with 300 nits brightness and a 16:9 aspect ratio. As per the company, the lineup offers 100 percent sRGB coverage and a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Asus V400 AIO PCs are powered by up to a 10-core Intel Core i7-13620H processor clocked at 2.4GHz. It has a 24MB cache, a 4.9GHz burst clock speed, and 16 Threads. The chipset is complemented by Intel UHD Graphics, up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM.

The AIO PCs come with a DC-in port for power, one RJ45 gigabit Ethernet port, one HDMI in 1.4 port, one HDMI out 1.4 port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports on the rear. On the front, there's a Kensington lock, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and one USB 2.0 Type-A port.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
