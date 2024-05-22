Technology News

Asus Vivobook S Lineup Gets Refreshed With New Processors, Better Displays in India

The Asus Vivobook S 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2024 16:55 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

The new Asus Vivobook S series laptops are offered in Mist Blue and Neutral Black shades

Highlights
  • Asus Vivobook S series laptops come with dedicated Copilot keys
  • The laptops are backed by 75Wh batteries each
  • The 2024 Vivobook S series features 3K OLED displays
Asus refreshed its Vivobook S series of laptops in India on Tuesday, May 21. The updated lineup includes the Asus Vivobook S 16, Vivobook S 15, and Vivobook S14. The laptops run Windows 11 out-of-the-box, are backed by 75Wh batteries, and feature up to 3K OLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. The larger Asus Vivobook S 16 and Vivobook S 15 can now be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, while the Asus Vivobook S14 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU.

Asus Vivobook S 16, Vivobook S 15 and Vivobook S14 price in India, availability

The Vivobook S 16 price in India starts at Rs. 1,02,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU variant, while the Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 variants are priced at Rs. 1,16,990 and Rs. 1,29,990, respectively. Meanwhile, the price of the Vivobook S 15 begins at Rs. 96,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 option, with the Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 CPU options marked at Rs. 1,11,990 and Rs. 1,24,990, respectively. The Asus Vivobook S 14 is priced at Rs. 89,990.

They are available for purchase in the country via the Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart as well as offline avenues like the Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital stores.

The Asus Vivobook S 14 comes in a singular black colour option, while the Vivobook S 16 and the Vivobook S 15 are offered in Mist Blue and Neutral Black shades.

Asus Vivobook S 16, Vivobook S 15 and Vivobook S14 specifications, features

The Asus Vivobook S 16 and Vivobook S 15 sport 16-inch and 15.6-inch 3K OLED screens, respectively, with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. They are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs with Intel Arc Graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. They run Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook S 14 comes with a WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) OLED screen and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU with AMD Radeon Graphics, alongside similar RAM and storage specifications.

All three models are equipped with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key which is meant to help users access all AI-backed features easily. The laptops also have single-zone RGB keyboards. The Asus Vivobook S 14 comes with one USB Type-A 4.0, one USB Type-C 3.2, two USB Type-A 3.2,  and one HDMI 2.1 port. The Asus Vivobook S 15 and Vivobook S 16, on the other hand, have two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C, two USB Type-A 3.2, and one HDMI 2.1 port. The laptops also carry a micro-SD card reader and an audio jack.

The new Asus Vivobook S series laptops are backed by 75Wh batteries with support for USB Type-C wired charging and are claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Vivobook S 16 and Vivobook S 15 weigh 1.5kg and measure 1.39cm in thickness. The Asus Vivobook S 14 is similar to the other models in thickness but weighs only 1.3kg.

Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED 2024 Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED 2024 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 3200x2000 pixels
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Pro
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Arc GPU
Weight 1.50 kg
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2024 Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2024 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 3200x2000 pixels
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Arc GPU
Weight 1.50 kg
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED 2024 Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED 2024 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 3200x2000 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.30 kg
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
