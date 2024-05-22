Asus refreshed its Vivobook S series of laptops in India on Tuesday, May 21. The updated lineup includes the Asus Vivobook S 16, Vivobook S 15, and Vivobook S14. The laptops run Windows 11 out-of-the-box, are backed by 75Wh batteries, and feature up to 3K OLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. The larger Asus Vivobook S 16 and Vivobook S 15 can now be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, while the Asus Vivobook S14 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU.

Asus Vivobook S 16, Vivobook S 15 and Vivobook S14 price in India, availability

The Vivobook S 16 price in India starts at Rs. 1,02,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU variant, while the Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 variants are priced at Rs. 1,16,990 and Rs. 1,29,990, respectively. Meanwhile, the price of the Vivobook S 15 begins at Rs. 96,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 option, with the Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 CPU options marked at Rs. 1,11,990 and Rs. 1,24,990, respectively. The Asus Vivobook S 14 is priced at Rs. 89,990.

They are available for purchase in the country via the Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart as well as offline avenues like the Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital stores.

The Asus Vivobook S 14 comes in a singular black colour option, while the Vivobook S 16 and the Vivobook S 15 are offered in Mist Blue and Neutral Black shades.

Asus Vivobook S 16, Vivobook S 15 and Vivobook S14 specifications, features

The Asus Vivobook S 16 and Vivobook S 15 sport 16-inch and 15.6-inch 3K OLED screens, respectively, with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. They are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs with Intel Arc Graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. They run Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook S 14 comes with a WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) OLED screen and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU with AMD Radeon Graphics, alongside similar RAM and storage specifications.

All three models are equipped with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key which is meant to help users access all AI-backed features easily. The laptops also have single-zone RGB keyboards. The Asus Vivobook S 14 comes with one USB Type-A 4.0, one USB Type-C 3.2, two USB Type-A 3.2, and one HDMI 2.1 port. The Asus Vivobook S 15 and Vivobook S 16, on the other hand, have two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C, two USB Type-A 3.2, and one HDMI 2.1 port. The laptops also carry a micro-SD card reader and an audio jack.

The new Asus Vivobook S series laptops are backed by 75Wh batteries with support for USB Type-C wired charging and are claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Vivobook S 16 and Vivobook S 15 weigh 1.5kg and measure 1.39cm in thickness. The Asus Vivobook S 14 is similar to the other models in thickness but weighs only 1.3kg.