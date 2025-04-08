Technology News
English Edition
Asus Zenbook S16, Vivobook 16 Refreshed With AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors, Up to 16-inch 3K OLED Screens

Asus Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 are available in Scandinavian White and Zumaia Gray colouways.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2025 18:33 IST
Asus Zenbook S16, Vivobook 16 Refreshed With AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors, Up to 16-inch 3K OLED Screens

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenbook S16 (pictured) is equipped with a 16-inch Lumina OLED panel

Highlights
  • Asus Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 run on Windows 11 Home
  • Both laptops are powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors
  • The Asus Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 feature a Full-HD IR webcam
Asus launched refreshed versions of its Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 laptops in India on Tuesday. The company's latest Copilot+ PCs are equipped with up to 3K OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor along with up to 24GB of RAM and an XDNA 2 NPU that offers up to 50 TOPS for AI tasks. Both laptops run on Windows 11 Home, are US MIL-STD 810H certified, and feature an Asus ErgoSense touchpad with gesture support.

Asus Zenbook S16, Vivobook 16 Price in India

Asus Zenbook S16 price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,990, while pricing for the Vivobook 16 in India begins at Rs. 75,990. Both laptops are available in Scandinavian White and Zumaia Gray colourways.

Customers can purchase the Asus Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 via Asus Exclusive Stores, the Asus eShop. The new laptops will also be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital stores.

Asus Zenbook S16 Specifications

The newly launched Asus Zenbook S16 sports a 16-inch 3K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500nits HDR peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, paired with 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

vivobook 16 asus inline Asus Zenbook S16

Asus Zenbook S16
Photo Credit: Asus

 

You get 1TB of SSD storage on the Zenbook S16, and the laptop offers support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is equipped with two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm combo audio  jack, and an SD 4.0 card reader.

The Zenbook S16 has six inbuilt speakers with Dolby Atmos, and it features a Full-HD IR webcam with support for facial recognition. The laptop packs a 78Wh battery which can be charged at 65W. Besides, it measures 353.6×243×11.9mm and weighs 1.5kg.

Asus Vivobook 16 Specifications

Asus has equipped the Vivobook 16 with a 16-inch Full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 45 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop is equipped with the same AMD processor as the Zenbook S16, and it features 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

vivobook 16 asus inline Asus Vivobook 16

Asus Vivobook 16
Photo Credit: Asus

 

Connectivity options on the Vivobook 16 include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, and the laptop is equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The Asus Vivobook 16 features a Full-HD+ IR camera for biometric authentication, and it packs a 42Wh battery with 65W charging support. It measures 357×250.6×17.9mm and weighs 1.88kg.

Asus Zenbook S16 (AMD, 2025) Laptop

Asus Zenbook S16 (AMD, 2025) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 24GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.50 kg
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Asus Zenbook S16, Vivobook 16 Refreshed With AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors, Up to 16-inch 3K OLED Screens
