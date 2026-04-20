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  • Dell 15 (2026) Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 and 15.6 Inch Display: Price, Features

Dell 15 (2026) Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 and 15.6-Inch Display: Price, Features

Dell 15 (2026) will be available for purchase in India via the Dell online store and authorised offline stores.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 April 2026 13:28 IST
Dell 15 (2026) Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 and 15.6-Inch Display: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell 15 (2026) features a full-size keyboard

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Highlights
  • Dell 15 (2026) sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD display
  • Dell 15 (2026) features up to 1TB of SSD storage
  • The new laptop is offered in two colour options
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Dell 15 (2026) was launched in India on Monday by the Round Rock-based tech giant, as the latest addition to its numbered series. The laptop will be available for purchase via multiple online and offline retail platforms and outlets, including the company's website. The new Dell 15 model is offered in two colour options, two RAM options, and two storage configurations. The laptop is also configurable up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, coupled with an integrated Intel GPU. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, too. The laptop packs a three-cell 41Wh battery, with support for 65W fast charging.

Dell 15 (2026) Price in India, Availability

In India, pricing for the Dell 15 (2026) starts at Rs. 69,699 for the base configuration, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. However, the company has yet to reveal the pricing details of other variants.

Additionally, the Round Rock-based tech giant is offering cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 with credit cards of select banks on EMI transactions. Customers can also get up to 12 months of interest-free EMI options with credit cards from all banks and debit cards from select banks.

The new laptop will go on sale in India via the Dell India online store, Dell authorised offline stores, and other multi-brand stores. The Dell 15 (2026) is offered in Carbon Black and Platinum Silver colourways.

Dell 15 (2026) Specifications, Features

The Dell 15 (2026) is offered in Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor and Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor configurations. The higher-end model features a 16-core CPU, delivering a base clock speed of 2.0GHz and a peak clock speed of 5.1GHz. Both options have been paired with an integrated Intel Arc Graphics GPU.

It also features up to 16GB of DDR5 single-channel RAM and up to a 1TB SSD for onboard storage. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, offering up to 60Hz of refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness, 45 percent NTSC colour gamut, and an anti-glare coating.

Dell's new laptop also features a full-size “spill-resistant” keyboard with a dedicated numeric keypad and optional backlit functionality. The Dell 15 (2026) also gets a touchpad with multitouch and gesture control support. It ships with Windows 11 Home. The laptop features a plastic chassis, a dual-speaker setup, and a “widescreen” 720p webcam with a dedicated microphone. It is backed by a three-cell 41Wh battery, while offering support for 65W fast charging.

The Dell 15 (2026) also features one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, one 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI 1.4 port. For connectivity, the laptop features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. The Dell 15 (2026) measures 358.50x235.56x16.96mm, while weighing about 1.66kg. It also gets an optional fingerprint scanner with Windows Hello support for security.

Dell 15 (D15260) Laptop

Dell 15 (D15260) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Graphics
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable keyboard
  • Stable everyday performance
  • Practical port selection
  • Anti-glare display
  • Bad
  • Relatively dull display colours
  • Single-channel RAM
  • 1080p-only HDMI output
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.66 kg
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Further reading: Dell 15 2026, Dell, Dell 15 2026 Price in India, Dell 15 2026 India Launch, Dell 15 2026 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Dell 15 (2026) Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 and 15.6-Inch Display: Price, Features
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