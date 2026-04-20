Dell 15 (2026) was launched in India on Monday by the Round Rock-based tech giant, as the latest addition to its numbered series. The laptop will be available for purchase via multiple online and offline retail platforms and outlets, including the company's website. The new Dell 15 model is offered in two colour options, two RAM options, and two storage configurations. The laptop is also configurable up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, coupled with an integrated Intel GPU. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, too. The laptop packs a three-cell 41Wh battery, with support for 65W fast charging.

Dell 15 (2026) Price in India, Availability

In India, pricing for the Dell 15 (2026) starts at Rs. 69,699 for the base configuration, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. However, the company has yet to reveal the pricing details of other variants.

Additionally, the Round Rock-based tech giant is offering cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 with credit cards of select banks on EMI transactions. Customers can also get up to 12 months of interest-free EMI options with credit cards from all banks and debit cards from select banks.

The new laptop will go on sale in India via the Dell India online store, Dell authorised offline stores, and other multi-brand stores. The Dell 15 (2026) is offered in Carbon Black and Platinum Silver colourways.

Dell 15 (2026) Specifications, Features

The Dell 15 (2026) is offered in Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor and Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor configurations. The higher-end model features a 16-core CPU, delivering a base clock speed of 2.0GHz and a peak clock speed of 5.1GHz. Both options have been paired with an integrated Intel Arc Graphics GPU.

It also features up to 16GB of DDR5 single-channel RAM and up to a 1TB SSD for onboard storage. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, offering up to 60Hz of refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness, 45 percent NTSC colour gamut, and an anti-glare coating.

Dell's new laptop also features a full-size “spill-resistant” keyboard with a dedicated numeric keypad and optional backlit functionality. The Dell 15 (2026) also gets a touchpad with multitouch and gesture control support. It ships with Windows 11 Home. The laptop features a plastic chassis, a dual-speaker setup, and a “widescreen” 720p webcam with a dedicated microphone. It is backed by a three-cell 41Wh battery, while offering support for 65W fast charging.

The Dell 15 (2026) also features one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, one 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI 1.4 port. For connectivity, the laptop features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. The Dell 15 (2026) measures 358.50x235.56x16.96mm, while weighing about 1.66kg. It also gets an optional fingerprint scanner with Windows Hello support for security.