Intel Core Series 3 CPUs were launched in the global markets on Thursday. The new compute platform is built on the Intel 18A semiconductor process and caters to computing for schools, small businesses, and value buyers. Intel Core Series 3 has been dubbed the company's first AI-ready Core Series chip, which can support AI workloads up to 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS). It is claimed to support up to two integrated Thunderbolt 4 ports, Intel Wi-Fi 7 (R2), and Intel Bluetooth 6.

As per the company, the Intel Core Series 3 mobile processors build upon the foundations of the Core Ultra Series 3 — dubbed Panther Lake — which was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in January.

Intel Core Series 3 Processor Features, Specifications

Intel Core Series 3 processors adopt a hybrid architecture combining Performance cores (P-cores) and Low Power Efficient cores (LP E-cores). The company says its new chips are equipped with up to 2 Cougar Cove P-cores and 4 Darkmont LP E-cores. This, as per Intel, helps balance burst performance with sustained efficiency for everyday workloads.

The processors are built using a multi-chip package (MCP) design that integrates compute, GPU, and I/O tiles to improve cost efficiency and flexibility. They also include a platform controller tile with up to 6 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, as well as support for USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 connectivity.

According to Intel, the chips can offer up to 47 percent improvement in single-thread performance and 41 percent in multi-thread performance compared to older PCs. They are designed to deliver responsive performance while maintaining lower power consumption. Consequently, the brand claims up to 64 percent lower processor power in certain workloads compared to previous-generation chips.

In terms of battery life, devices powered by these processors are said to deliver up to 18.5 hours of video streaming, 12.5 hours of office productivity, and 9.6 hours of video calls with AI effects.

A key highlight of the Core Series 3 lineup is the inclusion of Intel NPU 5 architecture. This enables on-device AI acceleration. The platform can deliver up to 40 TOPS of AI performance, and supports a wide ecosystem of more than 250 applications and 400 AI-optimised features.

On the graphics front, the processors feature Xe3 GPU architecture with up to 2 Xe cores, along with a dedicated Xe media and display engine. They are claimed to deliver improved video playback, faster encoding and decoding, and support for up to three 4K displays at 60Hz. The GPU, meanwhile, is said to deliver up to 2.7 times higher AI performance, while overall productivity and content creation workloads can see gains of up to 2.1 times compared to previous-generation processors.

The Intel Core Series 3 processors support LPDDR5X memory up to 7467MT/s and DDR5 memory up to 6400MT/s. They offer a maximum capacity of up to 64GB, depending on configuration. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7 (R2), Bluetooth 6, and Thunderbolt 4, along with support for UFS 3.0 and PCIe Gen 4 SSDs.

The company has also integrated the Intel Partner Security Engine. This is claimed to provide hardware-level protection for data and system integrity.

Intel Core Series 3 Availability and OEM Partners

Intel Core Series 3-powered devices for both consumer and commercial segments are available starting April 16. The company says broader availability is expected throughout the year via OEM partners. Edge systems powered by these processors are scheduled to arrive beginning in Q2 2026.

Several laptop makers have already confirmed devices based on the new platform. Acer will offer models such as the Aspire Go 14, Aspire Go 15, and Aspire Go 16. Asus is set to introduce the Vivobook 14/15/17 in Q2, alongside ExpertBook series devices launching later this year. Other confirmed partners include HP with the Omnibook 5 14, Lenovo's upcoming ThinkBook, ThinkPad E series, and IdeaPad models, and MSI with the Modern 14S and Modern 16S.

Brands such as Samsung, Dell Technologies, and Positivo are also expected to introduce devices. Meanwhile, companies including Honor, Infinix, Tecno, and Wiko are also listed among partners launching Series 3-powered systems.