Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Key Specifications, Renders Surface Online

Samsung's purported laptop is tipped to sport a familiar design to its predecessor, with the exception of a dedicated Copilot key.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 September 2024 18:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Key Specifications, Renders Surface Online

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 (pictured above) is part of the company's latest laptop lineup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 may be powered by Intel Lunar Lake chipset
  • It is reported to have a similar design as its predecessor
  • The 2-in-1 laptop may be launched by Samsung later this year
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is expected to make its global debut later this year. The purported 2-in-1 laptop is likely to be a part of the South Korean technology conglomerate's Galaxy Book 5 lineup. Although Samsung hasn't confirmed the existence of the device, the specifications of the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 have leaked, suggesting features such as an AMOLED touchscreen display, Intel Lunar Lake processor, and S Pen support. Additionally, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 renders were also leaked, showcasing its anticipated design.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Specifications (Expected)

According to a report by Windows Report, the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 may be powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. For graphics, it will reportedly get an Intel Arc GPU. The laptop is also speculated to be equipped with a 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,880×1,800 pixels. It is said to support touchscreen input and will also be compatible with Samsung's stylus – the S-Pen.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is also reported to get HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 ports. It may also get a dedicated microSD card reader and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Samsung is reported to equip several sensors in its purported laptop, including a gyroscope, accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor. It is also said to have Bluetooth v5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 capabilities.

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 may measure 13.99×9.93×0.5 inches and weigh 1.69kg. It may be backed by a 76Wh battery and come with a 65W USB Type-C adapter.

The leaked renders of the laptop hint at a familiar design to its predecessor, with the exception of a dedicated Copilot key this time around. It carries the same 2-in-one convertible design. The laptop's keyboard layout allegedly remains identical to the Galaxy Book Pro 360, with the port placement also remaining unchanged.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Design, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Boult Bassbox X60, Bassbox X250, and Bassbox X500 Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Specifications
WazirX Hacker Moves Millions Worth of ETH Using Tornado Cash, Suggests Arkham Research

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Key Specifications, Renders Surface Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. You Can Now Make UPI Payments Even Without an Account With This Feature
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models May Get a New Coffee Colourway This Year
  3. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  4. Infinix Hot 50 5G Price Range in India, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. HP Victus Special Edition Laptops Launched in India: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE May Get Slower Charging Speed Than Expected
  7. HMD Hyper Leaked Renders Show Colour Options; Key Features Tipped Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra to Debut With an Upgraded Sony LYT-900 Sensor, New Selfie Camera: Report
  2. Qualcomm to Launch New Snapdragon X Series Chip That Will Power More Affordable AI PCs Later This Year: Report
  3. Apple to Switch to OLED Displays for All Upcoming iPhone Models From 2025: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Key Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  5. Boult Bassbox X60, Bassbox X250, and Bassbox X500 Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Cardano Ecosystem Steps into Decentralised Governance Era with ‘Chang’: All Details
  7. WazirX Hacker Moves Millions Worth of ETH Using Tornado Cash, Suggests Arkham Research
  8. Microsoft AI Recall Feature Reportedly Cannot Be Uninstalled From Windows 11
  9. Google Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Get Support for Body Temperature Measurement in Europe
  10. HMD Hyper Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Key Features Tipped Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »