Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is expected to make its global debut later this year. The purported 2-in-1 laptop is likely to be a part of the South Korean technology conglomerate's Galaxy Book 5 lineup. Although Samsung hasn't confirmed the existence of the device, the specifications of the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 have leaked, suggesting features such as an AMOLED touchscreen display, Intel Lunar Lake processor, and S Pen support. Additionally, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 renders were also leaked, showcasing its anticipated design.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Specifications (Expected)

According to a report by Windows Report, the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 may be powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. For graphics, it will reportedly get an Intel Arc GPU. The laptop is also speculated to be equipped with a 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,880×1,800 pixels. It is said to support touchscreen input and will also be compatible with Samsung's stylus – the S-Pen.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is also reported to get HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 ports. It may also get a dedicated microSD card reader and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Samsung is reported to equip several sensors in its purported laptop, including a gyroscope, accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor. It is also said to have Bluetooth v5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 capabilities.

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 may measure 13.99×9.93×0.5 inches and weigh 1.69kg. It may be backed by a 76Wh battery and come with a 65W USB Type-C adapter.

The leaked renders of the laptop hint at a familiar design to its predecessor, with the exception of a dedicated Copilot key this time around. It carries the same 2-in-one convertible design. The laptop's keyboard layout allegedly remains identical to the Galaxy Book Pro 360, with the port placement also remaining unchanged.