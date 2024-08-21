Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Gigabyte AORUS Gaming Monitors With OLED Displays, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

Gigabyte AORUS Gaming Monitors With OLED Displays, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

Gigabyte's new AORUS gaming monitors are equipped with AI-based OLED care protection features such as Pixel Clean, Static Control and Pixel Shift.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 August 2024 18:24 IST
Gigabyte AORUS Gaming Monitors With OLED Displays, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

Photo Credit: Gigabyte

Gigabyte's AORUS monitor lineup price in India starts at Rs. 86,999

Highlights
  • Gigabyte AORUS FO32U2P comes with DP 2.1 UHBR20 support
  • Both gaming monitors support Daisy Chain for multi-display function
  • They also feature Gigabyte’s Night Vision for better low-light visibility
Advertisement

Gigabyte AORUS gaming monitors have been launched in India. Catering to gamers, the company has unveiled two new models as part of its latest lineup. Both the monitors, having model numbers FO32U2P and FO27Q3, sport OLED displays and gaming-centric features such as a Tactical Resolution Switch and a refresh rate of up to 360Hz. Both models also get features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that are designed to protect the OLED screen.

Following their arrival of the new gaming monitors, Gigabyte now offers as many as 17 gaming monitors in India, giving players ample choice when purchasing a companion for their gaming PCs.

Gigabyte AORUS Gaming Monitors Price in India

Gigabyte AORUS FO32U2P price in India starts at Rs. 1,34,499 while the FO27Q3 gaming monitor costs Rs. 86,999. Both peripherals will be available for purchase starting in September via the brand's website as well as via authorised retail channels across the country.

Gigabyte AORUS Gaming Monitors Features

Gigabyte AORUS FO32U2P comes with a 32-inch OLED display and support for DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20) that allows it to display uncompressed images in 4K 240Hz. According to the company, the AORUS FO32U2P gaming monitor can deliver 80 Gbps bandwidth without Display Stream Compression (DSC).

With this monitor, gamers can reduce their cable clutter courtesy of the support for Daisy Chain which enables multi-display functionality. Additionally, it also comes with a Tactical Switch for quick access to various functions. Gigabyte claims that its AORUS FO32U2P model has been awarded the Red Dot Design Award – a competition for design and functionality for product design, communication design, and design concepts.

Meanwhile, the Gigabyte AORUS FO27Q3 features a 27-inch QD-OLED 10-bit display with a Quad-HD resolution and a refresh rate of 360Hz. The company says its monitor is DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, has a 0.03 ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, and offers 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Both gaming monitors are equipped with OLED care protection features powered by artificial intelligence. The feature list includes Pixel Clean, Static Control, Pixel Shift and Sub-logo Dim. With these, Gigabyte claims to improve the longevity as well as the performance of the OLED screen. They also feature Gigabyte's Night Vision for better visibility in low-light conditions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gigabyte, Gigabyte Aorus, Gigabyte FO32U2P, Gigabyte FO32U2P Features, Gigabyte FO32U2P Price in India, Gigabyte FO27Q3, Gigabyte FO27Q3 Features, Gigabyte FO27Q3 Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Sid Meier's Civilization VII Gets First-Look Gameplay Showcase, Launch Date and Pre-Order Details Revealed
Google Working on Gemini AI-Powered 'Ask Photos' Feature on Android

Related Stories

Gigabyte AORUS Gaming Monitors With OLED Displays, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioTV+ App for Android TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire OS Devices Launched
  2. iQOO Z9s 5G, Z9s Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India
  3. Reliance Jio Launches Its Most Affordable Unlimited 5G Plan at Rs. 198
  4. OnePlus Pad 2 Review
  5. Moto G45 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  6. iQOO TWS 1e With ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Debut in India
  7. Redmi 14C 4G Launch Timeline Tipped, May Arrive in These Colours
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G55 5G, Moto G35 5G RAM and Storage Details Surface Online; Said to Arrive in Three Colour Optiions
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Other Models in India Get Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification for AFib Detection
  3. Gigabyte AORUS Gaming Monitors With OLED Displays, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  4. Google Working on Gemini AI-Powered 'Ask Photos' Feature on Android
  5. Redmi 14C 4G Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked
  6. Uber Hires Former Executive of Tesla's Charger Division to Oversee EV Shift
  7. Sid Meier's Civilization VII Gets First-Look Gameplay Showcase, Launch Date and Pre-Order Details Revealed
  8. Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 198 Plan With Unlimited 5G Data, Voice Calling and 14-Day Validity
  9. Google Adds Gemini AI-Powered Polish Feature for Gmail, Can Generate Formal Emails from Rough Drafts
  10. Samsung to Unveil Multiple AI-Powered Washing Machines in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »