Gigabyte AORUS gaming monitors have been launched in India. Catering to gamers, the company has unveiled two new models as part of its latest lineup. Both the monitors, having model numbers FO32U2P and FO27Q3, sport OLED displays and gaming-centric features such as a Tactical Resolution Switch and a refresh rate of up to 360Hz. Both models also get features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that are designed to protect the OLED screen.

Following their arrival of the new gaming monitors, Gigabyte now offers as many as 17 gaming monitors in India, giving players ample choice when purchasing a companion for their gaming PCs.

Gigabyte AORUS Gaming Monitors Price in India

Gigabyte AORUS FO32U2P price in India starts at Rs. 1,34,499 while the FO27Q3 gaming monitor costs Rs. 86,999. Both peripherals will be available for purchase starting in September via the brand's website as well as via authorised retail channels across the country.

Gigabyte AORUS Gaming Monitors Features

Gigabyte AORUS FO32U2P comes with a 32-inch OLED display and support for DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20) that allows it to display uncompressed images in 4K 240Hz. According to the company, the AORUS FO32U2P gaming monitor can deliver 80 Gbps bandwidth without Display Stream Compression (DSC).

With this monitor, gamers can reduce their cable clutter courtesy of the support for Daisy Chain which enables multi-display functionality. Additionally, it also comes with a Tactical Switch for quick access to various functions. Gigabyte claims that its AORUS FO32U2P model has been awarded the Red Dot Design Award – a competition for design and functionality for product design, communication design, and design concepts.

Meanwhile, the Gigabyte AORUS FO27Q3 features a 27-inch QD-OLED 10-bit display with a Quad-HD resolution and a refresh rate of 360Hz. The company says its monitor is DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, has a 0.03 ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, and offers 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Both gaming monitors are equipped with OLED care protection features powered by artificial intelligence. The feature list includes Pixel Clean, Static Control, Pixel Shift and Sub-logo Dim. With these, Gigabyte claims to improve the longevity as well as the performance of the OLED screen. They also feature Gigabyte's Night Vision for better visibility in low-light conditions.